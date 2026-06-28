Perez Walk-off Highlights Cats' Saturday Twinbill Split

Published on June 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-2, 37-35) and Somerset Patriots (2-3, 39-35) split a Saturday doubleheader at Delta Dental Stadium, with the Cats taking game one behind a Hedbert Perez walk-off double, 6-5, and the Patriots scoring late in game two to win, 5-1. The Fisher Cats have taken three of five this week and search for their first series win since May 5-10 at Portland.

Game One | Game Two

In Game One, New Hampshire starter Austin Cates struck out four and allowed four runs in his first five-inning start since June 9. Right-hander Caleb Freeman (W, 2-0) tossed a scoreless seventh and struck out one. Somerset reliever Trent Sellers (L, 1-3) allowed the winning run to cross in the seventh on a walk-off double.

Danny Thompson Jr. tossed five innings of one-run ball and struck out five in the Cats' game two loss. The North Carolina native has allowed one run in his first 14 innings with New Hampshire. After a perfect sixth, reliever Alex Amalfi (L, 2-6) allowed four runs to cross in the seventh and suffered the loss. Patriots starter Ben Hess countered Thompson Jr. with one run in 4-2/3 innings. Right-hander Tony Rossi (W, 1-0) notched his first Double-A win behind 1-1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

Game One

Righty starter Austin Cates (ND) walks four, strikes out four in game one. Fisher Cats tally 10 hits in game one, eight hits for extra bases. 1B Jorge Burgos goes 2-for-4 in game one, seventh multi-hit game this month. 2B Cutter Coffey, SS Cade Doughty each record triples in game one. CF Hedbert Perez delivers game-winning double in game one-s 6-5 win.

Game Two

Cats starter Danny Thompson Jr continues strong arrival to Double-A with five innings of one-run ball.

Over his three Double-A starts, Thompson Jr has allowed one run in 14 innings with four walks and 12 strikeouts. Opposing hitters averaging .089 over 14 innings of work, 0.57 WHIP.

CF Victor Arias launches seventh homer of the season, his second this week.

Game One

New Hampshire struck first in game one. In the bottom of the first, center fielder Victor Arias walked and catcher Aaron Parker singled. With two on, first baseman Jorge Burgos ripped an RBI single. A double play brought in the second run of the inning as the Cats jumped ahead, 2-0.

After Somerset scored one in the third and three in the fourth, the Fisher Cats answered back. A pair of extra-base hits from shortstop Cade Doughty and Arias evened the score at four. In the fifth, left fielder Carter Cunningham laced a one-out double. Two batters later, third baseman Dub Gleed ripped an RBI double and made it 5-4.

The Patriots tied the game in the sixth. With one out and two runners on, pinch hitter Miguel Palma cracked a single which scored the tying run, 5-5. In the bottom of the seventh, Cunningham worked a one-out walk. The next batter, Perez, walloped a walk-off double and secured a New Hampshire win.

Game Two

The Fisher Cats were the first to score again in Game Two. With two outs in the bottom of the third, Arias (7) walloped a solo home run and gave New Hampshire a 1-0 advantage.

Somerset did not score until the top of the fifth. With one away, left fielder Josh Molan doubled. Shortstop Kevin Verde followed with game-tying RBI single which made it 1-1.

The Patriots blew the game open with a four-run seventh. Highlighting the frame were doubles from second baseman Connor McGinnis and right fielder Jackson Castillo, as well as an RBI single from pinch-hitter Manny Palencia.

New Hampshire and Somerset finish their six-game series on Sunday, June 27, with first pitch slated for 1:05 PM EDT. RHP Jackson Wentworth (4-4, 4.21 ERA) will start the contest for the Fisher Cats, and the Patriots will counter with LHP Kyle Carr (6-4, 4.40 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:45 PM EDT on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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