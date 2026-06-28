Late Inning Rally Leads Sea Dogs to 5-2 Win in Hartford

Published on June 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (3-2) (38-35) won 5-2 against the Hartford Yard Goats (2-3) (41-32) on Saturday night, scoring all five runs on seven hits in the eighth and ninth innings.

Franklin Arias and Miguel Bleis hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, as both had multi-hit games and reached base at least three times. Ahbram Liendo also reached three times with a single, a walk, and a fielder's choice, extending his active on-base streak to 23 games.

RHP Anthony Eyanson had another fantastic start, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in a season high 5.2 innings pitched.

Eyanson held Hartford scoreless until the final batter of his outing. In the bottom of the sixth, Andy Perez, who has the second highest batting average (.312) in the Eastern League behind Franklin Arias (.326), singled to put Hartford on the board.

Trailing 1-0 in the eighth inning, Nelly Taylor walked and stole second, his team-leading 19th of the season. After two quick outs, Arias and Bleis left the ballpark in back-to-back at bats, putting the Sea Dogs in front 3-1.

Perez brought Hartford within one in the bottom of the eighth with a no-doubt home run to right field.

The Sea Dogs added insurance runs in the ninth inning, starting with Marvin Alcantara's leadoff double. Caden Rose singled, before Ahbram Liendo hit a grounder in play towards third base. Hartford went for the play at the plate but Alcantara beat the tag to extend the lead to 4-2. Portland executed a double steal as both Rose and Liendo advanced safely, before Bleis hit a ball to left center to bring Rose home safely, and cement the 5-2 win.

RHP Jedixson Paez (2-2, 4.88 ERA) earned the win, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. The loss fell to RHP Fisher Jameson (1-1, 8.22 ERA), who allowed three runs on five hits and two home runs in the eighth inning. LHP Erik Rivera recorded his third save of the season, ending the ninth with back-to-back strikeouts looking on full counts.

The Sea Dogs will look for the series win on Sunday at Dunkin' Park. RHP Blake Wehunt (2-4, 4.38 ERA) will face off against RHP Jack Mahoney (3-0, 1.67 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 pm.

Portland Sea Dogs | www.seadogs.com







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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