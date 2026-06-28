June 27, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT...The Sea Dogs bats fell quiet late as the Yard Goats came back to win 4-3 on Friday night, evening the series at 2-2. Miguel Bleis recorded his first multi-home run game at the Double-A level, his fourth of his minor league career, with home runs in the first and fifth innings. Ahbram Liendo extended his active hit streak to seven games and his active on-base streak to 22 games with a walk and a single. Portland led 3-1 until Hartford tied the game in the seventh, before taking the lead on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

SEA DOGS VS. YARD GOATS Portland and Hartford have been evenly matched all season, with the series tied 11-11. Of those 22 games, 17 have been decided by three or fewer runs, including nine one-run games, five two-run games and three three-run games.

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias entered the game to pinch hit last night in the ninth, snapping a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games. He has 27 multi-hit games this season (out of 60 total games). In his last five games, Arias is 13-for-25 (.342) with five doubles, a home run and three RBI. His .325 AVG leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

CHECKING IN ON THE NEWCOMERS Outfielder Matt Fraizer made his debut for Portland on June 20th against Somerset. Fraizer has a hit in all four games hes played in, including a three-hit night on Wednesday, two doubles, a triple, and three RBI. Infielder Jack Winnay has played in three games for Portland, recording his first Double-A hit and multi-hit game Wednesday night. He also has five walks in his first three games after recording 53 walks in 56 games with High-A Greenville.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH Johanfran Garcia snapped his team-high 23-game on-base streak last night. In June, Garcia is batting .397 (29-73) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He has the most hits in the Eastern League during the month. Garcia earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14 after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo singled, walked and scored last night, reaching base for the 22nd straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .294 (20-for-68) with five doubles, four home runs, 22 RBI, nine walks, and five steals. That average elevates to .407 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team (35) behind Franklin Arias (38) and Brooks Brannon (36), and the second most RBI in June of any Eastern League player (21).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland leads the Eastern league in hits (207), extra base hits (81), doubles (50) and total bases (346). They are top three in the Eastern League in runs (131), AVG (.276), SLG%.(457), and OBP (.357).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 27, 2014 - Keury De La Cruz went 5-for-6 with 3 RBI, leading the Sea Dogs to a 12-2 win at Reading...Derrik Gibson reached base five times with 2 hits, 2 walks and a hit by a pitch.

ON THE MOUND RHP Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 1.46 ERA), the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system, will make his seventh start for the Sea Dogs this season, after making five starts for High-A Greenville in April and early May (0-0, 0.44 ERA). Eyanson earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in April, after recording a 0.54 ERA in four starts. After his second start in Double-A, Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Overall for Portland, Eyanson has allowed five runs on 15 hits with 28 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched. After winning the 2025 MCWS with LSU, Eyanson was drafted by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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