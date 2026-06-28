Baysox Pitch Combined One-Hitter in Saturday Win over Senators

Published on June 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, pitched passed the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in a 4-1 final Saturday.

Chesapeake (2-3) threw a combined one-hitter against Harrisburg that started with a near-perfect five innings from left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora. Gongora worked through an 80-minute pregame rain delay and 18-minute in-game delay to retire 15 of the 16 batters he faced.

Gongora, who didn't give up a hit while striking out two and giving up one walk, has gone 10.0 innings without conceding a run across his last two appearances.

The Baysox took a 4-0 lead to back Gongora (W, 6-3), plating a pair of runs in the fourth and six innings.

The fourth inning featured a Griff O'Ferrall sacrifice bunt that scored Ethan Anderson for a 1-0 Chesapeake lead against Harrisburg reliever Kyle Luckham (L, 4-6).

In the same inning, Doug Hodo made it 2-0 Baysox on a RBI groundout that brought Aron Estrada home.

Chesapeake doubled their lead on a pair of sixth inning hits. Estrada started the insurance with a leadoff solo home run, his 13th of the season, to put the Baysox ahead 3-0.

Fernando Peguero added another sixth inning run for a 4-0 Chesapeake lead on a RBI single that scored Anderson De Los Santos.

In the seventh, Harrisburg's Cayden Wallace gave the Senators their only run on their lone hit. Wallace, who was the lone batter to reach against right-hander Jeisson Cabrera in two innings, hit a solo home run to center field, just out of the grasp of Hodo to cut Chesapeake's lead to 4-1.

Baysox left-hander Micah Ashman put together another dominant outing by facing the minimum across the eighth and ninth innings. Ashman preserved the one-hitter and dropped his ERA to 1.50 (five earned runs in 29.0 innings). Ashman (S, 2) still has yet to give up an earned run across his 12 appearances and 20.0 innings at home this season.

Chesapeake hosts the series finale against Harrisburg Sunday. In their final home game until July 17, the Baysox are set to start Left-hander Luis De León (2-5, 5.86 ERA) against Senators' right-hander Josh Randall (3-1, 3.33 ERA). First pitch is set for 1:05 pm Sunday from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on

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Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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