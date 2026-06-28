Big Squirrels' Rally Tops 'Ducks, 8-7

Published on June 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Richmond Flying Squirrels overcame a pair of five-run deficits to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 8-7, on Saturday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (47-26, 4-1 second half) trailed 5-0 in the third and 7-2 in the sixth before scoring six unanswered and beat the RubberDucks (36-37, 1-4).

Trailing, 7-2, in the bottom of the sixth inning. Charlie Szykowny brought in a run with a sacrifice fly and Jack Payton followed with a two-run single to cut the deficit to 7-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bo Davidson hit a two-run homer to tie the score, 7-7. It was the 16th homer of the season for Davidson and his 10th in June, extending his franchise record for the most home runs in a calendar month.

With two outs, Sabin Ceballos launched a solo homer against Jack Jasiak (Loss, 7-3) to give the Flying Squirrels an 8-7 lead. Ceballos has three homers and six RBIs in his last four games since Wednesday.

Akron opened a 5-0 lead in the top of the third. Jaison Chourio and Alfonsin Rosario hit back-to-back RBI doubles and Wuilfredo Antunez clubbed a three-run homer.

The Flying Squirrels closed the score to 5-2 in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer by Ty Hanchey, his third at Double-A this season.

In the top of the sixth, Juan Benjamin and Nick Mitchell drove in runs with two-out hits to extend the Akron lead to 7-2.

Jack Choate (Win, 6-1) struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings. Ryan Vanderhei threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Cristian Alvarado (Save, 1) worked around a two-out double in the ninth and struck out three to finish the game and close his first affiliated save since 2019.

It was the third time this season the Flying Squirrels have rallied from trailing by five-or-more runs to win a game and the second time against the RubberDucks. In their 47 wins this season, Richmond has come from behind 23 times.

The homestand concludes on Sunday evening. Left-hander Charlie McDaniel (2-0, 3.86) will start for Richmond opposed Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (1-4, 5.83). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Sunday is EDM Night at CarMax Park with DJ Carter Baldwin spinning near The Patio. Featured food items for the night include Flamin' Hot Cheetos Pretzel (a soft Bavarian pretzel brushed with hot honey and then topped with crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheetos crumbs) at Capitol Q, Funnel Cake Fries at the Squirrelly Bird and The Rundown and Sunday Sundaes (vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cherry) in The Backstop.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.

-SQUIRRELS-







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.