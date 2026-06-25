Squirrels Surge Past 'Ducks for 11-6 Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels broke out for eight unanswered runs to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 11-6, on Wednesday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (45-25, 2-0 second half) scored 10-or-more runs for the 10th time this season and picked up their second straight win in their series against the RubberDucks (35-35, 0-2).

Trailing, 5-3, in the bottom of the fifth, Bo Davidson led off with a solo homer, his 15th of the season, pulling Richmond within a run. Later in the inning, Diego Velasquez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the score, 5-5.

In the bottom of the sixth, Davidson stole second and Zane Zielinski broke home from third on the throw, scoring ahead of the throw to the plate from Devers to give Richmond the lead. Jack Payton followed with an RBI single against Jay Driver (Loss, 5-1) for a 7-5 lead.

Later in the inning, Payton stole second and Charlie Szykowny broke home to score ahead of the return throw from second for the second successful double steal of the inning and an 8-5 Flying Squirrels lead.

In the seventh, Davidson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Sabin Ceballos hit an RBI double to extend the lead to five runs. Onil Perez padded the lead to 11-5 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Jose Devers hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth to close the score to 11-6 before Mitch White recorded the final three outs.

In the bottom of the third, Ceballos launched a three-run homer to left to open a 3-0 Flying Squirrels lead. It was the eighth homer of the year for Ceballos.

The RubberDucks closed the score to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly by Jacob Cozart in the top of the fourth, snapping a 12-inning scoreless streak for the Richmond pitching staff.

Wuilfredo Antunez led off the top of the fifth with a solo homer to pull the RubberDucks within a run. After back-to-back walks, Juan Benjamin hit a three-run homer to put Akron ahead, 5-3.

Shane Rademacher (Win, 1-2) worked two hitless relief innings for the Flying Squirrels. Jack Choate and Cristian Alvarado each pitched a scoreless inning out of the Richmond bullpen.

Davidson's nine homers in June are a new franchise record for the most home runs in a calendar month. He passed previous marks of eight set by Jarrett Parker (May 2013) and Sean Roby (April 2022). Davidson also became the 13th player in team history to reach 15 homers in a season.

The series continues on Thursday night. Right-hander Yunior Marte (0-1, 5.29) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (1-2, 2.73). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels will sport their River City jerseys on Thursday night. Pregame entertainment will be provided by DJ Carter Baldwin and the Batter Up Brass Band. There will be River City Smash Burgers available at RVA BGR for $6.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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