Hill Scores Twice in 10-4 Loss to Portland

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, 10-4 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Portland broke open a scoreless game with five runs in the fourth inning and added five more runs over the next three frames to secure the victory. The Yard Goats mounted a comeback attempt with two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh, but the Sea Dogs bullpen held Hartford in check the rest of the way. Bryant Betancourt and Cole Messina each collected RBI singles, while GJ Hill scored twice for Hartford and was strong on defense.

The game remained scoreless through the first three innings as Yard Goats starter Jackson Cox kept Portland off the board early. The right-hander finished with five strikeouts and retired nine batters before departing in the fifth inning.

Portland broke through in the fourth inning when Marvin Alcantara lined an RBI single to left field, scoring the game's first run. The Sea Dogs continued the rally as Matt Frazier delivered a two-run double, Franklin Arias added an RBI single, and Nate Baez ripped a two-run double to right field, extending Portland's advantage to 5-0.

The Sea Dogs added two more runs in the fifth inning against reliever Cade Denton. Caden Rose drove in a pair with a hit to right field, pushing Portland's lead to 7-0.

Hartford answered in the bottom half of the fifth inning. GJ Hill reached and later scored on Andy Perez's RBI single up the middle. Roc Riggio followed by scoring on Bryant Betancourt's RBI single to right field, trimming the deficit to 7-2.

Michael Prosecky entered in relief for Hartford in the sixth inning, but Portland added another run when Alcantara delivered his second RBI single of the game, making it 8-2.

The Sea Dogs extended their lead in the seventh inning. Despite Hartford cutting down Franklin Arias at home plate on a caught stealing attempt, Portland loaded the bases and forced in a run with a walk before another run scored on a ball hit by Alcantara that deflected off the glove of Dyan Jorge, increasing the lead to 10-2.

The Yard Goats responded in the bottom of the seventh inning. GJ Hill singled to begin the rally before Dyan Jorge and Bryant Betancourt reached to load the bases. Cole Messina then lined a two-run single to right field, scoring Hill and Jorge and cutting Portland's lead to 10-4.

Hartford was unable to generate any further offense against the Sea Dogs bullpen, which closed out the final two innings to secure the victory.

The Yard Goats will continue their series with the Red Sox affiliate on Thursday night at 7:10. Relish the fun in Dunkin' Park and get a chance to take home a free kids' hot dog jersey reserved for the first 1,000 fans! RHP Jake Brooks will take the mound for Hartford, and RHP Gage Ziehl will pitch for Portland.

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WP- Michael Sansone (2-0)

LP- Jackson Cox (1-1)







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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