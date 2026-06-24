Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 24 at Chesapeake

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (34-36, 0-1) @ Chesapeake Baysox (30-39, 1-0)

Game #71, Second-Half Game #2

Wednesday, June 24, 6:35 p.m. - Prince George'(Bs Stadium

LH Alex Young (0-0) vs RH Juaron Watts-Brown (0-6)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Chesapeake Baysox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) play the second game of their six-game series this week at Prince George's Stadium. This is their first series of the season. The two will meet again in Bowie for a six-game series starting August 4 and again in Harrisburg for a six-game series starting August 25.

LAST GAME: The Senators jumped out in front in the second inning on OF Johnathon Thomas' two-run homer, but the Baysox rallied later in the game to score three in the sixth and one in the seventh and win 4-2 to open the second half. RHP Josh Randall pitched well, throwing five scoreless innings on just two hits, one walk and two strikeouts. With Harrisburg leading 2-0 in the sixth, Chesapeake put the first two men of the inning on base with a walk and single against LHP Noah Dean (L, 0-4) before Anderson De Los Santos hit a home run to take a 3-2 lead. An unearned run scored against RHP Chance Huff in the seventh. RHP Aaron Shortridge came on for the eighth and retired the side in order with two strikeouts. After Thomas' homer in the second, the Senators managed only one hit and three baserunners in total the rest of the game.

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Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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