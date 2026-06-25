Baysox Wednesday Night Rally Falls Short against Senators, Despite a Pair of Ninth Inning Homers

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, had a ninth inning rally fall just short to the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in a 3-2 final Wednesday.

After being down 3-0, Chesapeake (1-1, 30-40) brought the tying run to the plate after Ethan Anderson and Aron Estrada each hit solo home runs in the ninth. Despite the momentum, Harrisburg right-hander Holden Powell (S, 5) induced two quick outs to snap the Baysox four-game winning streak.

Anderson put the pressure on the Senators with his team-leading 14th home run to bring the Baysox within two runs.

Anderson's career-high 14 home runs have come across 60 games played this season after he hit four home runs in 90 games last year.

With the Baysox down to their final two outs, Estrada's 12th home run of the season, an opposite-field shot, cut Harrisburg's lead and brought Chesapeake within a run, 3-2.

Powell responded by inducing a Chesapeake groundout and strikeout to end the Baysox's threat of their fourth walk-off win this season.

The Senators started the scoring in the fifth inning on an Ethan Petry leadoff home run to put Harrisburg up, 1-0.

The homer was the lone run Chesapeake right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown conceded in his first quality start of the season. Watts-Brown went a season-long six innings of one-run ball, tying a Double-A career-high with eight strikeouts and just one walk.

Watts-Brown (L, 0-7), the Orioles' No. 14 prospect, has pitched 15 strikeouts to just two walks across his last pair of starts.

Harrisburg made it 2-0 in the seventh inning when Sam Brown (3-for-4) tapped an infield single that led to Kervin Pichardo scoring on a throwing error. The run support backed Senators right-handed reliever Connor Van Scoyoc (W, 6-2) who pitched four scoreless innings in a bullpen day for Harrisburg.

The Senators added an important third run to their lead on a T.J. White RBI single in the ninth that scored Leandro Pineda.

Doug Hodo joined Estrada in having multiple hits as both Baysox batters went 2-for-4. Hodo has had multiple hits in three straight games, his longest streak at Double-A this season, earning three extra-base hits in the span.

The Baysox continue their series against the Senators Thursday. Chesapeake trots out right-hander Evan Yates (4-3, 5.14 ERA) with Harrisburg opposing with left-hander Alex Clemmey (2-5, 5.14 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm Thursday from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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