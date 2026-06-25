New Hampshire Tallies 16 Strikeouts in 10-2 Loss

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats totaled 16 strikeouts on the mound, but the Cats fell to the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 10-2. New Hampshire starter Chris McElvain (L, 3-3) struck out five hitters but was tagged for five runs, four earned, on five hits in 4-1/3 innings.

Relievers Kelena Sauer, Beau Philip, Sam Gardner, and Aaron Munson totaled 11 strikeouts out of the bullpen over the final 4-2/3 frames. Somerset starter Xavier Rivas (W, 4-3) struck out six batters over five innings of one-run ball. Relievers Harrison Cohen, Matt Keating, and Michael Arias tossed three no-hit innings out of the bullpen. Hayden Merda and Chase Chaney combined for the final three outs of the game in the ninth.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

New Hampshire pitching tallied 16 strikeouts in the loss. INF Nick Goodwin extended his hit streak to four with a 1-for-3 effort. OF Hedbert Perez walked three times in the contest which tied his career high. The Fisher Cats suffered their first loss in the second half of the 2026 season.

Somerset struck first on Wednesday in the top of the third. After infielders Owen Cobb and Connor McGinnis reached to open the frame, left fielder Jackson Castillo ripped a two-run double and gave the Patriots the lead.

New Hampshire answered in the bottom of the second. With two outs, shortstop Cade Doughty singled. The next batter, Goodwin, cracked an RBI triple and made it 2-1.

The Patriots continued their hot hitting. In the fourth, third baseman Coby Morales walked. Two batters later, first baseman Josh Moylan doubled. With runners at second and third, Cobb laced a two-run double and extended the lead to three.

Somerset scored three more in the fifth. After catcher Miguel Palama singled in a run, Moylan (1) walloped his first Double-A home run. In the seventh, Morales (13) mashed a two-run homer which made it 9-1.

The Patriots scored their 10th and final run in the eighth on an RBI knock from designated hitter Jace Avina. The Cats added a run in the bottom of the ninth on a single from Coffey, but it was not enough as New Hampshire fell 10-2.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue their six-game series on Thursday, June 25, with first pitch slated for 6:03 PM EDT. RHP Gage Stanifer (2-5, 4.26 ERA) will start the contest for the Fisher Cats, and the Patriots will counter with RHP Jack Cebert (2-2, 6.87 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 PM EDT on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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