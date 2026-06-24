Yard Goats Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Friday at 10AM

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that tickets for the Yard Goats playoff games on September 17th and September 18th (if necessary) will go on sale this Friday, June 26th at 10:00 AM online (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or in person at the Click-it-or-Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will host Game Two and Game Three (if necessary) in the best of three format for the Northeast Division Championship Series. If the Yard Goats win the Division Championship Series, Hartford will host Game Two and Game Three in the best of three Eastern League Championship Series. Playoff Packages for all 4 possible games are available starting at $72 per seat. Individual tickets for the Championship Series will be available at a later date.

The Yard Goats won the first half Northeast Division Championship and will continue the homestand tonight against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

2026 Eastern League Playoffs Schedule

Northeast Division Series (Best of Three Format)

September 15th - Game 1 Yard Goats on road

September 16th - Off day

September 17th - Game 2 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park (6:30 PM)

September 18th - Game 3 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park (if necessary) (6:30 PM)

September 19th - Off day

Eastern League Championship Series (Best of Three Format)

September 20th - Game 1 Yard Goats on road

September 21st - off day

September 22nd - Game 2 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park (6:30 PM)

September 23rd - Game 3 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park (if necessary) (6:30 PM)

*Game times subject to change







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

Yard Goats Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Friday at 10AM - Hartford Yard Goats

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