Konnor Griffin Stars in Return to PNG Field

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - Beginning his Major League Rehab assignment from the Pirates, Konnor Griffin made his presence known as the Curve utilized his power to take an 8-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night in front of 4,799 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The game started off quickly for the Altoona Curve as Griffin was hit by a pitch in the first inning by top Phillies prospect Gage Wood, which set Lonnie White Jr up for a two-run home run to provide starting pitcher lefty Connor Oliver with run support.

Oliver pitched four innings, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks. Oliver exited the game with the Curve down 3-2, turning the ball over to LHP Cristhian Tortosa, who made his Altoona debut against his former team, who struck out three over two scoreless innings of relief.

In the fifth innings, the bats came alive again. Griffin slammed an RBI triple to right-center field, which scored Will Taylor and then came in to score on a passed ball.

In the seventh inning, the Curve would take control. Duce Gourson singled with two outs, and then Griffin blasted a two-run home run down the left field line. After a Lonnie White Jr. walk, Jack Brannigan followed in Griffin's footsteps with a two-run home run of his own to extend the lead to 8-3.

Landon Tomkins tossed three innings in relief for the third time this season to wrap up the win. He allowed one run in the ninth inning and earned his first save of the season finishing off the 8-4 Altoona Curve victory.

With the eight runs scored, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Sunday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona continues their series with Reading on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Josh Loeschorn will start for the Curve with RHP Luke Russo slated to start for the Fightin Phils.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.