Rudick Goes Deep, But Erie Uses Late Surge to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Erie, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-2) can't hold off a late rally from the Erie SeaWolves (2-0), dropping game two of the series 8-4, from UPMC Park.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead for the second straight night in the first inning.

Off of Erie right-hander Hayden Minton, who was making his Double-A debut, first baseman JT Schwartz tallied an RBI single to score center fielder Jose Ramos.

The SeaWolves answered in the as right fielder Chris Meyers, who chalked up his third hit of the series, by way of an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

Binghamton answered in the third, and again with two outs, it was Schwartz to the rescue with an RBI single. Schwartz has 26 RBIs for the year and picked up his seventh multi-hit game.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci got the start for Binghamton, allowing three earned runs (4 R) across 3.1 innings pitched. In the bottom of the third inning, Erie scored three runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Catcher Thayron Liranzo delivered an RBI single after a double from shortstop Peyton Graham. Then one batter later, left fielder Garrett Pennington hit an RBI single.

Pennington has five RBIs and three hits over his first two Double-A games.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game in the sixth inning off of left-hander Carlos Peña (4-3), who made his second appearance against Binghamton, starting against the on April 23 from Mirabito Stadium.

Right fielder Matt Rudick delivered a first-pitch home run to lead off the sixth inning. It was his first of the year with the Ponies, but second of the year as he hit one with Triple-A Syracuse across 20 games.

Later in the inning, third baseman Nick Roselli chalked up an RBI groundout on a blooper over Peña's head on the mound to tie the game 4-4.

Erie took control in the seventh and eighth innings off of right-hander Garrett Stratton (0-1) and Carlos Guzman, who each allowed two earned runs.

To lead-off the seventh inning, Graham hammered a solo home run to make it 5-4 Erie. Two batters later, Izaac Pacheco doubled to score Meyers to add to the lead.

In the eighth inning, Erie tacked on two more as Guzman walked in a run, Meyers brought in a run on a groundout.

Both squads struggled with runners in scoring position as Erie went 3-for-13 and Binghamton went 2-for-7.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Thursday at UPMC Park Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Matt Rudick has three straight games with an XBH and his first Double-A homer of the year (1-for-4, R, HR, BB)...JT Schwartz tallies his seventh multi-hit game (2-for-4, 2 RBI)...Jose Ramos (1-for-4, R)...Gabby Rodriguez (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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