June 24, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Portland Sea Dogs lost 7-5 to the Hartford Yard Goats as they opened up the second half of the season in Connecticut. Franklin Arias collected his third consecutive three-hit game. Johanfran Garcia was two-for-five with a double and two runs scored. RHP Patrick Halligan did not allow a hit, walk, or run with four strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched. Hartford tied their franchise record with nine steals, set earlier this season on April 23rd against the Sea Dogs in Portland.

SEA DOGS VS. YARD GOATS Portland and Hartford have been evenly matched all season, with a 9-10 record against each other. Of those 19 games, 16 have been decided by three or fewer runs, including eight one-run games, five two-run games and three three-run games. In total, Portland has scored 101 runs to Hartford's 100.

FRANKLIN'S FINISH After going hitless in three games to open the Somerset series, Red Sox' top prospect Franklin Arias had three consecutive three-hit games to close the series against Somerset and open against Hartford, his 23rd, 24th, and 25th multi-hit games of the season (out of 58 total games). In those three games, Arias was 9-for-15 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.

CHECKING IN ON THE NEWCOMERS Outfielder Matt Fraizer made his debut for Portland on June 20th against Somerset. Fraizer has a hit in all three games hes played in, with a double, a triple, and a walk. Last night, third baseman Jack Winnay made his debut for Portland, going 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH Johanfran Garcia is riding a team-high 22-game on base streak with at least one hit in every game but one in the month of June. In the month of June, Garcia is batting .422 (27-for-64) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. In June, he has the best average (among players with more than six games played) and most hits in the Eastern League. He earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14, after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo hit his fifth home run of the season and second of the series on Sunday, reaching base for the 20th straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .290 (18-for-62) with four doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI, eight walks, and three steals. That average elevates to .417 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team (34) behind Franklin Arias (37) and Brooks Brannon (36), and the second most RBI in June of any Eastern League player (20).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland is top three in the Eastern League in runs (114), AVG (.266), SLG%.(456), OBP (.350), extra base hits (70), and total bases (298). They lead the league in hits (174) and doubles (41).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 24, 2003 - Jeremy Owens and Justin Sherrod hit home runs and Tim Kester fired seven innings, allowing only two hits as the Sea Dogs beat the Akron Aeros, 4-2. Kester earned his fourth win of the season.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 5.14 ERA) is set for his ninth start and tenth appearance of the season. Mullins is tied for the most wins by a Sea Dogs starter (3), and has the most strikeouts on the team (65 in 39.0 IP). Mullins started and pitched five innings in the Sea Dogs' combined no-hitter on April 26th vs Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. He was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year after leading the team in ERA and wins (min. 50.0 IP). Mullins pitched at Auburn University, and was selected by the Red Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 first-year player draft.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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