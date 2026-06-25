Senators Hang on to Beat Baysox 3-2, Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Senators rode strong pitching in a bullpen effort to snap their four-game losing streak, beating the Baysox 3-2 for their first win in the second half. Harrisburg took a shutout into the ninth inning.

LHP Alex Young, in his Sens debut, opened the solid pitching with a scoreless first. He struck out two.

LHP Jared Simpson followed with a one-two-three second inning.

Then RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (W, 6-2) carried the bulk of the innings, tossing four scoreless frames. He allowed three hits, walked none and struck out two.

The only scoring opportunity against Van Scoyoc came in the sixth when Chesapeake's Doug Hodo led off the inning with a double, but the right-hander stranded him at third to end the inning.

Meanwhile, Harrisburg scored first when Ethan Petry blasted a curveball out to left for his fourth home run with the Senators. The ball flew an estimated 420 feet.

The Sens added a run in the seventh with three-straight two-out baserunners. Kervin Pichardo drew a walk and TJ White singled. Then Sam Brown hit a swinging bunt to the left side of the infield. The Baysox's third baseman Anderson De Los Santos fielded barehanded and threw wide to first. Pichardo, running with two outs, scored from second on the play.

Ruled a single and an error, it was Brown's third hit of the game.

Leading 2-0, RHP Thomas Schultz came on and pitched a perfect seventh and eighth innings. He's allowed just one run over his last 11 outings.

Harrisburg added an insurance run in the ninth when TJ White drove in Leandro Pineda with his second single of the game, stretching the lead to 3-0. It was White's first Sens RBI.

RHP Holden Powell (S, 5) came on for the save. After allowing home runs to Ethan Anderson and Aron Estrada, Powell bore down to strike out Griff O'Ferrall and end the game.

Game three of the series comes Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. LHP Alex Clemmey (2-5) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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