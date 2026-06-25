Graham's Late Blast Lifts SeaWolves to Fifth Straight Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - Late-game offense powered the Erie SeaWolves (2-0, 38-32) to a fifth consecutive win with an 8-4 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-2, 27-44) on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.

Erie's offense once again supported a solid effort from the pitching staff, posting eight runs on eight hits and highlighted by a go-ahead solo home run from Peyton Graham in the seventh.

It was the second consecutive night with an Eastern League debut for the SeaWolves starting pitcher as right-hander Hayden Minton took the mound. Minton looked sharp early despite giving up a first-inning run on a JT Schwartz RBI single.

Similar to last night, Erie responded to the early runs against with a run of its own. Seth Stephenson reached on an E5 and took second on a wild pitch. After a walk to Thayron Liranzo put runners at first and second, all Erie needed to tie the game at one was an RBI single from Chris Meyers.

Binghamton nabbed a second run with two outs in the third when Nick Lorusso doubled and was singled in by JT Schwartz just one batter later.

Once again, the SeaWolves had the response. Stephenson led off the third with a walk, then Graham smashed his sixth double of the season to put runners on second and third with no one out. It was Liranzo that plated the first run with a sacrifice fly, then Garrett Pennington collected his fifth RBI in just his second SeaWolves' game to take the lead. A sac fly from Izaac Pacheco scored the final run of the frame.

Minton's SeaWolves' debut came to a close after 3.2 innings of two-run ball before turning the ball over to an Erie bullpen that has been lights out in the past four games.

Binghamton tied things at four in the sixth inning with two runs off of Carlos Peña in the sixth inning, but the SeaWolves offense wasn't done. Graham's leadoff home run in the seventh put Erie back in front and Izaac Pacheco laced a double to push the SeaWolves' lead to two.

A bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout were the final nails in the coffin for the Rumble Ponies in the eighth as Erie extended the lead. Trevin Michael entered in relief in the ninth and retired the side in order to secure the win.

Erie goes for its sixth consecutive win, and a 3-0 second-half start, tomorrow at 6:05 PM. Right-hander Max Alba gets the start for the SeaWolves.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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