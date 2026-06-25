Sea Dogs Record 14 Hits in 10-4 Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (36-34, 1-1) evened up the series against the Hartford Yard Goats (40-30, 1-1) with a dominant 10-4 win on Wednesday evening.

Matt Fraizer was three-for four with two runs, two RBI and a walk, and now has at least one hit in each of his first four games with the Sea Dogs. Jack Winnay recorded his first hit and multi-hit game at the Double-A level. Franklin Arias had his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, his 26th of the season. Baez and Alcantara also recorded multi-hit games.

Portland broke a scoreless tie with a five-run fourth inning. Ronald Rosario was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, starting a string of four hits and two walks, as batters four through eight in the order all crossed home.

Two more runs scored for the Sea Dogs in the fifth inning. Jack Winnay led off with a single, his first hit at the Double-A level. Matt Fraizer singled and both runners advanced on a wild pitch, before Caden Rose drove in both with an RBI single, pushing the Portland lead to 7-0.

Hartford finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth, plating two runs on a string of four singles.

The Sea Dogs continued to pile on, scoring again in the sixth and the seventh innings. After Hartford's Cole Messina drove in two more runs with a single in the bottom of the seventh, Portland led 10-4.

LHP Michael Sansone (2-0, 4.39 ERA), pitching in his home state of Connecticut, earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. RHP Jackson Cox (1-1, 6.92 ERA) shouldered the loss, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs will face the Yard Goats for game three of this week's series tomorrow night at Dunkin' Park, with RHP Gage Ziehl (3-2, 4.56 ERA) slated to face RHP Jake Brooks (1-4, 4.17 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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