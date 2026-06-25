Moylan and Morales' Mashing in Manchester Pave Way for Dominant Win Over Cats

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Josh Moylan of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Josh Moylan of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots routed the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 10-2 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH on Wednesday evening.

With the win, Somerset moved to 4-4 against the Fisher Cats this season after splitting a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark to end May. Dating back to 2025, Somerset is 26-6 against the Fisher Cats.

The Patriots posted 10 runs, their most since scoring 10 runs on June 9 vs. Binghamton. Somerset's eight-run margin of victory was also the largest since June 9 vs. Binghamton. After being held without an extra base hit in the series opener, Somerset exploded for six XBH. It signaled the 12th time this season Somerset has recorded six-plus XBH in a game. Somerset's offense saw four hitters tally multiple hits, propelling the offense to at least 12 hits for the third time in the last four games. Somerset's 12 total hits marked the 31st time this season where the Patriots have mustered double-digit hits.

With two home runs in the game, the Patriots have notched multiple homers in 32 of 71 games (45.7%) this season after hitting multiple home runs in 35 of 138 games (25.4%) last season. The Patriots have hit homers in seven of their last eight games, 16 of their last 18 games, 32 of their last 37 games and 56 of 71 games this season. Their 111 home runs this season are the most through 71 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 215 HR pace through 71 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

Somerset pitchers combined for double digit strikeouts (11) for the seventh time in the last nine games. Somerset's 746 strikeouts lead Double-A and rank seventh in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion. Somerset's pitching staff allowed three hits, the fewest in a game since June 9 vs. Binghamton.

LHP Xavier Rivas (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K) tossed his fourth consecutive outing surrendering two or fewer runs en route to his fourth win of the season. Rivas fanned four batters with his slider and two with his splitter to total at least six punchouts for the seventh time this season. With a third inning RBI triple from Nick Goodwin, Rivas snapped a 13.2-inning streak dating back to June 4 without allowing an earned run. During the scoreless streak, Rivas struck out 17 batters while allowing just five walks and five hits (0.73 WHIP). In the month of June, Rivas has tallied a 1.45 ERA, 2-0 record, 0.80 WHIP and .127 BAA with 26 K to 7 BB in 18.2 IP across four outings.

RHP Harrison Cohen (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K) recorded his sixth consecutive scoreless outing. Since making his first appearance of the season with Somerset on May 26, Cohen hasn't allowed an earned run or hit across 6.1 IP. During that stretch he's posted a 0.63 WHIP with seven strikeouts.

LF Jackson Castillo (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) opened the scoring with an opposite field two-RBI double in the third inning. Castillo secured his second consecutive multi-hit game and 15th multi-hit game this season with a single in the eighth inning. With 17 hits in his last 16 games, Castillo has an .843 OPS alongside nine walks and six multi-hit games in that stretch.

DH Jace Avina (1-for-5, RBI) roped an RBI single in the eighth inning to score Connor McGinnis. Since returning off the 7-day IL, Avina has hits in five of his last six games. In that span he's 9-for-24 (.375 AVG) with a HR, three walks and three multi-hit games. Avina has reached base safely in 34 of his last 36 games, slashing .345/.423/.662 in that span, raising his season-long OPS from .629 to .941.

3B Coby Morales (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R) powered his 13th home run of the season in the seventh inning. With a pair of hits, Morales posted his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the year. Across his last 12 games, Morales has slashed .313/.365/.521 with three HR, four XBH and 10 RBIs alongside four multi-hit games. Morales' 54 RBIs lead all active Eastern League hitters, rank second in New York's farm system and are tied-for-fifth among all Double-A hitters this season.

1B Josh Moylan (2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R) tallied his first career Double-A hit in the fourth inning on a double hammered 109.5 mph into right field. In the fifth inning, he pummeled his first career Double-A home run to right field. Moylan's first career Somerset homer marked his career-high 14th between all levels this season. Since May 22 dating back to his stint with the Hudson Valley Renegades, Moylan has powered 11 HR in his last 23 games. Moylan's 11 HR in that span lead all Yankees minor leaguers and are tied-for-fourth in MiLB. Moylan became the 15th individual Patriot to record a home run this season.

SS Owen Cobb (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) celebrated his 25th birthday with a two-RBI double to score Coby Morales and Moylan in the fourth inning. Cobb joined Jesús Bastidas, Elijah Dunham, Omar Martinez and Anthony Seigler as the fifth Patriot to ever record a double on his birthday. He is the first Patriot to notch an extra base hit on his birthday since Martinez doubled on July 5, 2025 vs. Reading. Across his last seven games, Cobb is slashing .304/.360/.522 with four XBH and four RBI.

2B Connor McGinnis (2-for-4, 2B, 2 R) smacked a double 102 mph off the first base bag in the third inning, before securing his fourth multi-hit game this season with a single in the eighth inning. Across his last four games, McGinnis is 5-for-14 (.357 AVG) with three XBH and two multi-hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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