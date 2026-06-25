Three Akron Homers Not Enough in 11-6 Loss

Published on June 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks slugged three home runs but couldn't overcome three big innings by the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the 11-6 loss on Wednesday night at CarMax Park.

Turning Point

After tying the game in the fifth, Richmond jumped ahead in the sixth. Zane Zielinski stole home on a delayed double steal to put Richmond on top 6-5. Jack Payton followed with an RBI single before another delayed double steal scored Charlie Szykowny to make it 8-5 Flying Squirrels.

Mound Presence

Rafe Schlesinger tossed four innings allowing five runs while striking out three in his start on Wednesday. Jay Driver allowed two runs over an inning and two-thirds. Jack Jasiak allowed three runs over an inning and a third. Zane Morehouse worked around bases loaded with no out to allow just an unearned run in his inning of work.

Duck Tales

Richmond jumped in front with a 3-0 lead after three, but Akron started to answer back in the fourth. Jaison Chourio walked before advancing to third on a double by Luke Hill. Jacob Cozart followed with a sac-fly to score Chourio and make it 3-1 Richmond. The RubberDucks showed off some power in the fifth. Wuilfredo Antunez launched the first pitch of the inning deep over the wall in left to cut the Richmond lead down to a run. After walks by Alex Mooney and Cameron Barstad, Juan Benjamin hit a three-run home run into the bullpen in right to make it 5-3 RubberDucks. Richmond held the Akron offense in check until the ninth when Jose Devers opened the inning with a solo home run to make it 11-6 Flying Squirrels.

Notebook

Benjamin's homer was his first in Double-A...Devers has two homers in his last three games....Antunez's homer is his tenth this season, which is second most on Akron...Game Time: 2:57...Attendance: 7,029.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park on Thursday, June 25 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Justin Campbell (1-2, 2.73 ERA) will face Richmond right-hander Yunior Marte (0-1, 5.29 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.