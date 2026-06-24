Squirrels Down Ducks 3-0

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks were held to three hits as the Richmond Flying Squirrels took the series opener with a 3-0 win on Tuesday night at CarMax Park.

Turning Point

Already ahead 1-0, Richmond broke the game open in the sixth. Jack Payton doubled over a leaping Jose Devers to bring home two and make it 3-0 Flying Squirrels.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia worked around trouble for most of the night. The right-hander stranded runners on base in each of the first three innings while striking out six. Richmond finally got to DeLucia with a solo home run in the fourth. In total, DeLucia tossed four innings allowing one run while striking out eight. Reid Johnston allowed a run over an inning and a third. Adam Tulloch allowed a run over two-thirds of an inning. Carter Rustad struck out four over two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

Akron was only able to scratch three hits off the Richmond starter Charlie McDaniel in his seven innings of work. Jacob Cozart singled in the second, Nick Mitchell singled in the third and Alfonsin Rosario singled in the seventh.

Notebook

DeLucia's eight strikeouts set a season-high...Devers season-long eight game hitting streak was snapped in the loss...The run allowed by Tulloch in the sixth was his first earned run allowed this season...Game Time: 2:07...Attendance: 5,670.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-1, 8.64 ERA) will face Richmond right-hander Trystan Vrieling (0-1, 5.29 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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