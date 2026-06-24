Squirrels Down Ducks 3-0
Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks were held to three hits as the Richmond Flying Squirrels took the series opener with a 3-0 win on Tuesday night at CarMax Park.
Turning Point
Already ahead 1-0, Richmond broke the game open in the sixth. Jack Payton doubled over a leaping Jose Devers to bring home two and make it 3-0 Flying Squirrels.
Mound Presence
Dylan DeLucia worked around trouble for most of the night. The right-hander stranded runners on base in each of the first three innings while striking out six. Richmond finally got to DeLucia with a solo home run in the fourth. In total, DeLucia tossed four innings allowing one run while striking out eight. Reid Johnston allowed a run over an inning and a third. Adam Tulloch allowed a run over two-thirds of an inning. Carter Rustad struck out four over two scoreless innings.
Duck Tales
Akron was only able to scratch three hits off the Richmond starter Charlie McDaniel in his seven innings of work. Jacob Cozart singled in the second, Nick Mitchell singled in the third and Alfonsin Rosario singled in the seventh.
Notebook
DeLucia's eight strikeouts set a season-high...Devers season-long eight game hitting streak was snapped in the loss...The run allowed by Tulloch in the sixth was his first earned run allowed this season...Game Time: 2:07...Attendance: 5,670.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at CarMax Park on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-1, 8.64 ERA) will face Richmond right-hander Trystan Vrieling (0-1, 5.29 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026
- Sea Dogs Come up Short in 7-5 Loss against Hartford - Portland Sea Dogs
- Squirrels Down Ducks 3-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Yard Goats Run Wild with 9 Stolen Bases in 7-5 Win over Portland - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fightin Phils Drop Series Opener to Curve - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Win Fourth Straight Behind de Los Santos Homer and Strong Pitching Performance - Chesapeake Baysox
- Flaherty Dominates as SeaWolves Take Second Half Opener - Erie SeaWolves
- Curve Open Second Half with 9-4 Win - Altoona Curve
- Senators Fall Short in Second-Half Opener, Lose Tuesday Night 4-2 - Harrisburg Senators
- Lorusso and Ramos Provide the Power off Flaherty, But Binghamton Falls to Erie in Series Opener - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- McDaniel, Bullpen Blank 'Ducks, 3-0 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Tenders Open Second Half with Dominant 4-0 Win over Patriots - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Smith's Smooth Start Not Enough to Sink Cats in Second Half Opener - Somerset Patriots
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 23 at Chesapeake - Harrisburg Senators
- June 23, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Pirates Infielder Konnor Griffin Scheduled to Rehab with Altoona - Altoona Curve
- Sea Dogs Expect to Welcome 12 Millionth Fan on June 30th - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats to Host Annual Celebration of Negro Leagues - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.