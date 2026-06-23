Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 23 at Chesapeake

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (34-35, 0-0) @ Chesapeake Baysox (29-39, 0-0)

Game #70, Second-Half Game #1

Tuesday, June 23, 6:35 p.m. ¡ñ Prince George's Stadium

RH Josh Randall (3-1) vs LH Luis DeLeón (2-5)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Chesapeake Baysox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) play the first game of their six-game series this week at Prince George's Stadium. This is their first series of the season. The two will meet again in Bowie for a six-game series starting August 4 and again in Harrisburg for a six-game series starting August 25.

LAST GAME: The Senators were shut out in back-to-back games to close the series against the SeaWolves, falling Sunday 5-0. Harrisburg tallied just four hits after having three hits in the shutout loss Saturday. The Sens finished the series on a 23.1-inning scoreless stretch. Erie plated four in the second against RHP Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-1) in his Senators debut and scored another against RHP Connor Van Scoyoc in the fourth. He allowed just the one run in 2.1 innings. LHP Jared Simpson started the game with a scoreless inning. RHP Sandy Gaston followed Van Scoyoc with a scoreless fifth inning, RHP Thomas Schultz tossed two scoreless frames, RHP Billy Sullivan added a scoreless eighth and RHP Holden Powell a scoreless ninth. Five out of the seven pitchers for Harrisburg walked two batters in their outing.

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Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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