Tenders Open Second Half with Dominant 4-0 Win over Patriots

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - A quality start from Jackson Wentworth and a big offensive performance by outfielder Victor Arias powered the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-0, 35-33) to a Tuesday night shutout at Delta Dental Stadium over the Somerset Patriots (0-1, 37-33), 4-0.

Arias led the offensive charge with a three extra-base hit game. Arias' solo homer in the sixth gave the Cats a one-run lead and his two-run double in the eighth made it 3-0. Second baseman Nick Goodwin added an RBI single in the frame which gave the Cats a four-run advantage.

Wentworth (W, 4-4) twirled his most dominate start since joining New Hampshire. The Urbandale, IA native completed his second quality start of the season behind six scoreless frames with five strikeouts. Right-handers Geison Urbaez and Yondrei Rojas, and lefty Javen Coleman combined for three shutout innings out of the bullpen. Somerset starter Cade Smith (L, 4-4) countered with a quality start of his own but suffered the loss after a sixth inning home run.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

New Hampshire starting pitchers have combined to allow two earned runs in 19-2/3 innings over the previous four games. OF Victor Arias became the Fisher Cats player to smash three extra-base hits in a game this season. RHP Jackson Wentworth tossed his second quality start of the season; both have occurred against Somerset (5/30, 6/23).

New Hampshire struck first in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Arias (6) clubbed a solo home run and made it 1-0.

In the eighth, the Cats strung together five consecutive hits and blew the game open. Catcher Aaron Parker singled but was caught stealing for the first out. First baseman Jorge Burgos and right fielder Carter Cunningham followed with back-to-back knocks. With runners at the corners, Arias tagged a two-run double. The next hitter, Goodwin, singled home Arias and extended the lead to four.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue their six-game series on Wednesday, June 24, with first pitch slated for 6:03 PM EDT. RHP Chris McElvain (3-2, 5.96 ERA) will start the contest for the Fisher Cats and the Patriots will counter with LHP Xavier Rivas (3-3, 5.36 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 PM EDT on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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