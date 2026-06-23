Yard Goats to Host Annual Celebration of Negro Leagues

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be hosting the annual Celebration of the Negro Leagues on Wednesday, June 24th at Dunkin' Park. In honor of Juneteenth, and the enduring legacy of the Negro Leagues, the Hartford Yard Goats are proud to present Celebration of Negro Leagues: HOMECOMING, a day of powerful storytelling, community celebration, and recognition of the transformable power of HBCUS (Historically Black Colleges & Universities). Each year, the Yard Goats recognize the tremendous contributions and indomitable spirit of Negro Leagues players. In tribute to Johnny Schoolboy Taylor, the Yard Goats will wear the Hartford Schoolboy uniforms. This year's programming highlights the resilience, talent, and legacy of these athletes, while elevating the voices of local heroes and pioneers whose lives echo their impact.

Featured Events - Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Block Party Celebration

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Dunkin' Park - Main Plaza

Join us for a lively community block party celebrating the Negro Leagues' enduring legacy. This event is a tribute to Johnny Taylor's unshakable commitment to truth, family, and community. He famously turned down a chance to go pro in Major League Baseball to honor his heritage, a decision that embodies the courage and integrity of many Negro League players. This immersive experience will include: Live broadcast by Hot 93.7, Meet Taylor's family, sharing personal stories and historical insights, Live musical performances, Family-friendly activities, Local vendors and Black-owned businesses marketplace. HBCU informational tables and alumni recognition.

Diamond Dialogs

6:30 PM

Baseball Field - Dunkin' Park

A panel of inspirational, trailblazing leaders who are HBCU alumni. Their journeys mirror the perseverance, leadership, and groundbreaking achievements reflected in the stories of many negro league players. Panelist: Susan Johnson (Chief Culture Office-The Hartford), Greg Jones (Vice President of Community Heath & Engagement- Hartford HealthCare), Moderated by Zillah Fluker (Ph.D.) HBCU Ambassador and Community Advisory Board Member.







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

Yard Goats to Host Annual Celebration of Negro Leagues - Hartford Yard Goats

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