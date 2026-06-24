Baysox Win Fourth Straight Behind de Los Santos Homer and Strong Pitching Performance

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, used a late rally to beat the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in a 4-2 final Tuesday.

Down 2-0 in the sixth inning, Anderson De Los Santos put Chesapeake (1-0, 30-39) ahead with a three-run home run that gave the Baysox a lead it needed to win their fourth consecutive game.

Harrisburg took an opening 2-0 lead after a Johnathon Thomas two-run homer in the second inning. The two runs were the only ones against Chesapeake left-handed starter Luis De León.

De León, the Orioles' No. 3 prospect, pitched the first five innings of a no-decision, striking out a Double-A-high eight batters while giving up three hits, the two runs, and just one walk.

De León, who leads Chesapeake with 72 strikeouts this season, has now given up two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last nine starts.

De León battled Harrisburg right-handed starter Josh Randall, who pitched five scoreless innings of a no-decision.

De León was relieved in the sixth inning by righty Jeisson Cabrera (W, 5-2) who struck out three across a pair of scoreless innings.

The Baysox got to the Senators and lefty reliever Noah Dean (L, 0-3) in the sixth inning. De Los Santos' ninth homer of the season scored Aron Estrada and Ethan Anderson to put Chesapeake ahead, 3-2.

Doug Hodo also continued his hot season at the plate with another multi-hit effort, scoring on a catcher's interference play in the seventh. Willy Vasquez also drew a pair of walks to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.

After a scoreless eighth inning by right-hander Ben Vespi, Chesapeake brought left-hander Micah Ashman in to preserve its 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth. Ashman (S, 1) did just that, pitching a 1-2-3 frame.

Ashman has yet to give up an earned run at home across 18 innings and 11 games at home this season, earning 29 strikeouts to five walks during the span.

Chesapeake hosts the second of six games against Harrisburg Wednesday. The Baysox are scheduled to start right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-6, 8.27 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm Wednesday from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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