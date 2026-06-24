Lorusso and Ramos Provide the Power off Flaherty, But Binghamton Falls to Erie in Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Erie, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-1) fall behind after a six-run fourth inning to drop the series opener to the Erie SeaWolves (1-0), 10-2, from UPMC Park.

Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty made a rehab assignment for Erie, tossing 5.2 innings and allowing two earned runs, which were both home runs.

In the bottom of the first inning, third baseman Nick Lorusso, with two outs and two strikes, clubbed his team-leading 12th homer to make it 1-0 Binghamton.

Then, in the sixth inning with one out, center fielder Jose Ramos hit a solo home run to right field, which cut the Erie lead to 7-2. Ramos holds a team lead with 39 RBI.

Binghamton has homered at least twice in one game in four of its last five contests.

Binghamton right-hander Bryce Conley retired 11 straight batters, but with two outs in the fourth inning, designated hitter Thayron Liranzo belted a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.

Erie scored six runs in the fourth inning on four home runs. First baseman Garrett Pennington tallied his first Double-A hit in his debut, tallying a two-run homer, third baseman Izaac Pacheco hit his team's 12th homer, and E.J. Exposito smashed a two-run shot to cap off the inning.

Conley finished going 5.0 innings, allowing eight hits, seven earned runs, while not walking a batter and striking out four. Conley has got into the fifth inning in four straight outings.

Right-hander Danis Correa pitched a clean sixth inning with one strikeout.

In the seventh inning, Erie tacked on off right-hander Brian Metoyer and extended the lead to 9-2.

Metoyer walked the bases loaded and struck out two before Pennington delivered a two-run single and finished his Double-A debut with four RBIs and two hits.

Then in the eighth inning, Exposito chalked up an RBI single to tally a multi-hit three RBI game to make it 10-2. Right-hander Justin Armbruester went 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one run across two hits.

Also highlights for the Binghamton offense, Wyatt Young doubled in the ninth inning, and Matt Rudick has not doubled in back-to-back games. The Ponies trail the season series 5-2 against Erie.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Wednesday at UPMC Park Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, as well as the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Jose Ramos team lead 39 RBI (1-for-4, R, HR)...Nick Lorusso, team lead, 12th HR (1-for-4, R, HR)...Matt Rudick 6 2B (1-for-4, 2B)...Wyatt Young (1-for-4, 2B)...Dannis Corre (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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