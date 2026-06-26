June 26: FIFA World Cup 26™ Watch Parties Announced

Published on June 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have been approved by FIFA to host watch parties at their stadium for FIFA World Cup 26™. The watch parties will begin on Wednesday, July 1, when Team USA plays their first knockout round match at 8 PM EDT in Round of 32 action. They also announced watch parties for the 2 PM and 6 PM EDT matches on Friday, July 3. Admission is free for all spectators, with limited free parking also available.

July 1 (Gates open at 7 PM)

8 PM - USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

July 3 (Gates open at 1 PM)

2 PM - TBD vs TBD

6 PM - Argentina vs TBD

Spectators are invited to watch the matches on the scoreboard in right field from the outfield grass. Fans can bring blankets and towels for seating in the outfield. Parking for the watch parties in the front lot of the stadium will be FREE on a first-come, first-serve basis; the SNHU Garage will not be available for these events. Once the front stadium lot is full, spectators will need to take advantage of other parking options in the area or rideshare to the stadium.

No outside food or beverage will be permitted, as food and beverage will be available for purchase during the watch parties. With Manchester city fireworks scheduled for 9 PM, fans can exit the stadium and head to Arms Park to watch the fireworks.

Based on Team USA's advancement, as well as other matchups (based on the Fisher Cats' home schedule), additional watch parties are expected to be announced.







Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2026

June 26: FIFA World Cup 26™ Watch Parties Announced - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

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