McDaniel, Bullpen Blank 'Ducks, 3-0

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Charlie McDaniel fired seven scoreless innings to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night at CarMax Park to open the Eastern League's second half.

The Flying Squirrels (44-25, 1-0 second half) picked up their seventh shutout win of the season, including four against the RubberDucks (35-34, 0-1).

McDaniel (Win, 2-0) tied the longest outing of his career and struck out seven batters with no walks over his seven innings. The Flying Squirrels faced the minimum after the third inning.

Will Bednar struck out the side in order in the eighth. Tyler Vogel (Save, 10) padded his Eastern League saves lead with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Maui Ahuna broke a scoreless tie against Akron starter Dylan DeLucia (Loss, 1-4) with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth, his fifth of the season.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Flying Squirrels put a pair of runners on base with walks. With two outs, Jack Payton drove a two-run double to open a 3-0 Richmond lead.

The series continues on Wednesday night. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (2-1, 4.28) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Akron left Rafe Schlesinger (0-1, 8.64). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at CarMax Park.

Wednesday is a Bark in the Park night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Pet owners can request dog-friendly seating in Sections 117 and 118. It is also Wednesday Happy Hour with $3 12-ounce domestic drafts plus bottled non-alcoholic beers, sodas and waters from 5:30-7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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