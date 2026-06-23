Pirates Infielder Konnor Griffin Scheduled to Rehab with Altoona

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Pittsburgh Pirates infielder, Konnor Griffin is scheduled to join the Altoona Curve on major league rehab assignment this week. Griffin, who was placed on the injured list on May 27 with a strained forearm, is scheduled to be in the Curve lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Reading Fightin Phils at Peoples Natural Gas Field at 6:00 p.m.

The Pirates selected the 20-year-old infielder 9th overall in 2024 out of Jackson Prep HS in Mississippi. Griffin helped lead the Curve to a playoff appearance in 2025 and was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year. He became just the second Pirates Minor League player to ever win the award that was established in 1981, joining RHP Mike Bielecki, who earned the title in 1984.

In 2025 with the Curve, he reached base safely in 22-of-23 games played with the Curve, including each of his last 20 played with the team. From the time of his debut, August 22, to the end of the season, his 22 RBI were tied with Nick Cimillo for the most in the Eastern League. He led the team with six hits and three walks in three postseason games, recording a 1.392 OPS.

Griffin made his major league debut with Pittsburgh on April 3rd and is batting .270 in 51 games with the Pirates this season. He signed a 9-year contract extension with Pittsburgh that runs through the 2034 season on April 8th.

For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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