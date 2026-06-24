Yard Goats Run Wild with 9 Stolen Bases in 7-5 Win over Portland

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, 7-5 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The Yard Goats erased a one-run deficit with a three-run seventh inning to earn the win. Hartford stole its 100th base of the season and tied a franchise record with 9 stolen bases, led by GJ Hill with four. The Yard Goats jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second inning. After the Sea Dogs took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh, Dyan Jorge tied the game in the bottom half with an RBI single, scoring Cole Messina. Next, GJ Hill stole home, giving the Yard Goats a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Roc Riggio's infield grounder scored Jorge to make it 7-5. Hartford relievers Davis Palermo, Sam Weatherly and Fidel Ulloa fired 4.2 scoreless innings as the Yard Goats won the first game of the second half.

The Yard Goats struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Roc Riggio doubled and Andy Perez singled before the pair stole bases, giving Hartford its 100th stolen base of the season and moving both runners into scoring position. WIth two outs, Aidan Longwell drove in both runners with a two-run single to give Hartford a 2-0 lead.

Portland got on the board in the top of the second inning. Marvin Alcantara and Matt Frazier opened the frame with back-to-back singles before Franklin Arias drove in Alcantara with a single to right field, cutting Hartford's lead to 2-1.

Hartford responded in the bottom half of the inning, Mike Antico led off with a double and later scored on Dyan Jorge's RBI groundout to make it 3-1. GJ Hill, who reached after being hit by a pitch, stole second, third, and home to extend the Yard Goats' lead to 4-1.

Portland cut its deficit in the top of the third when Nelly Taylor hit a line-drive single before Franklin Arias followed with a base hit, to put runners on second and third. Nate Baez then hit a ground ball to second baseman Roc Riggio, who bobbled the ball, allowing Arias to score while Baez reached safely on the error. The run trimmed Hartford's lead to 4-2.

The Sea Dogs tied the game in the top of the fifth with a single from Johanfran Garcia and another Yard Goats error later moved him to third while Jack Winnay remained safe at first. Miguel Bleis then delivered an RBI single to score Garcia and cut the Yard Goats' lead to 4-3. Marvin Alcantara lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Winnay, evening the score at 4-4.

Portland took its first lead of the game in the seventh inning. Johanfran Garcia sparked the rally with a leadoff double, and Hartford reliever Davison Palermo later issued two walks to load the bases. Marvin Alcantara then grounded into a double play, but Garcia crossed the plate to give the Sea Dogs a 5-4 advantage.

The Yard Goats answered in the bottom of the inning, Cole Messina doubled and GJ Hill walked. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Dyan Jorge hit a hard single to right, scoring Messina and tying it 5-5. A throwing error later allowed Hill to score and moved Jorge to third before Roc Riggio drove in another run on the fielder's choice, giving Hartford a 7-5 lead.

Hartford continues their six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs and will play Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. It's the Negro League celebration game and the Yard Goats will be wearing special edition Hartford Schoolboys uniforms. It's also Teacher Appreciation night so be sure to come out and celebrate all the hardworking teachers. RHP Jackson Cox will take the mound for Hartford and LHP Hayden Mullins Stanifer will be on the mound for Portland. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.

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WP- Sam Weatherly (1-3)

LP- Caleb Bolden (2-3)

S- Fidel Ulloa (5)







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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