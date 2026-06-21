Squirrels Fall to Baysox, 7-1

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to four hits, including three by Jack Payton, in a 7-1 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (43-24) have dropped three-of-five in this week's series against the Baysox (28-39).

The Baysox jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. After a walk and an error, Anderson De Los Santos hit a three-run homer and Frederick Bencosme followed with a solo homer. Adam Retzbach added an RBI single later in the frame.

After a single, Richmond starter Cesar Perdomo (Loss, 2-2) retired the next 10 consecutive batters to finish his outing.

In the top of the fourth inning, Parks Harber led off with a walk and later scored on a two-out single by Maui Ahuna to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Ethan Anderson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to extend the Baysox lead to 6-1. Anderson De Los Santos worked a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to push the lead to 7-1.

Chesapeake starter Joseph Dzierawa (Win, 2-1) held Richmond to one hit on two hits over six innings with eight strikeouts.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Left-hander Greg Farone (1-6, 6.16) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. in Bowie, Md.

The Flying Squirrels return to Richmond to face the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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