KA-POW: Sea Dogs Walk off with a 7-6 Comeback Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (35-32) made a four-run comeback against the Somerset Patriots (36-32) in the ninth inning Saturday night for a 7-6 walk-off win, their fourth of the week.

Johanfran Garcia extended his hit streak to 13 games with a two-for-five night, including the game-tying two-RBI single. He has reached base in his last 20 games straight. Franklin Arias was three-for-five with two singles and a double, his 23rd multi-hit game of the season. Nelly Taylor also recorded a multi-hit game for the second night in a row, his ninth of the season, and sixth in the month of June.

Brooks Brannon's tenth home run of the season got the scoring started in the second inning, putting the Sea Dogs in front 1-0.

Somerset responded with a three-spot in the third inning. Jace Avina singled and scored when DJ Gladney hit a two-run homer. Coby Morales drove in Nick Torres with an RBI double, and Somerset led 3-1.

The Sea Dogs added one run in the third with an Arias RBI double, and another in the fourth on a Matt Fraizer RBI double, his first Double-A hit of the season. Somerset scored one in the fourth on an Avina solo homer, and two in the sixth on a single and back-to-back doubles.

That 6-3 lead held until the ninth inning. Facing RHP Hayden Merda, Arias led off with a single, before Will Turner was hit by a pitch for the second time on the night. Nate Baez singled to load the bases, before Brannon was hit by a pitch, bringing home Arias to score. Then, Garcia skied a fly ball to the base of the Maine Monster, tying the game with a two-RBI single. Ahbram Liendo entered as a pinch runner for Brannon. One batter later, Marvin Alcantara ripped a grounder up the middle, it skittered off the glove of shortstop Owen Cobb, and Liendo scored, walking off the game for the second time this week. He also scored the winning run in the Sea Dogs' 7-6 walk-off on Tuesday.

RHP Cooper Adams (7-4, 5.98 ERA) earned the win, tossing a scoreless ninth inning with one hit and one strikeout. RHP Hayden Merda (0-2, 4.32 ERA) was handed the loss, allowing four runs on three hits and two hit batters without recording an out in the ninth inning.

The Sea Dogs will celebrate Fathers Day tomorrow at Delta Dental park. Get to the game early for a game of catch on the field with dad from 10-11:00 am. RHP Anthony Eyanson (2-0,1.74 ERA) is slated to face RHP Ben Hess (1-0, 4.12 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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