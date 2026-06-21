Bullpen Carries Curve to Thrilling Extra-Inning Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, OH. - The Curve bullpen covered all ten innings in a 3-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park. With a win on Sunday, the Curve will earn a series win against the 'Ducks.

Brandon Neeck started the bullpen game for the Curve and struck out three in two innings. Akron plated the game's first run on an RBI single from Cameron Barstad. Alessandro Ercolani followed with 2.1 scoreless frames in which he struck out four batters and walked four. Jaycob Deese turned in one of his best outings of the season in relief, setting down all eight hitters faced with a pair of strikeouts. Deese combined with Landon Tomkins to retire 14 straight hitters to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Derek Berg knocked in two runs with a clutch double down the left field line with two outs. Berg accounted for all three runs batted in and recorded two hits in the win.

Tomkins returned to the mound in the tenth for his third inning of relief and allowed a leadoff single, breaking a stretch of 15 straight hitters retired by Curve pitching. Tomkins came back with a pair of strikeouts, giving him a career-high seven punchouts, and with two outs, Wuilfredo Antunez attempted a steal of second base and as the throw went to second, Juan Benjamin wandered off third. Jack Brannigan quickly cut off the throw and threw back home where Berg picked Benjamin off third for the final out of the game.

Tomkins' seven strikeout performance tied the season-high for any Curve reliever this season. Altoona pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts in the victory and five walks.

Altoona wraps up their six-game series at Akron on Sunday afternoon. The Curve will send RHP Peyton Stumbo to the mound, while the RubberDucks will start LHP Caden Favors.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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