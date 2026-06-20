Somerset OF Garrett Martin Promoted to Triple-A

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots outfielder Garrett Martin

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots outfielder Garrett Martin(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted OF Garrett Martin from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Martin is hitting .270/.344/.568 on the season with 21 HR, 54 RBI, 14 2B, 47 R and 17 SB. Martin's 21 HR lead the Eastern League and Yankees farm system, rank second in Double-A and are tied for fourth in MiLB. His 54 RBI lead the Eastern League and rank fifth in Double-A.

Martin's 21 HR in Somerset's first 67 games are the most ever in Somerset's affiliated history. They are also the fourth-most by a Patriot in a single season in franchise history. Martin is one of four unique Patriots (Dérmis Garcia, Oswaldo Cabrera and Tyler Hardman) to ever reach the 20-homer mark in a single season.

After a career-high 14 HR in 102 games with Somerset in 2025, Martin surpassed that mark in just 41 games in 2026. His 21 HR in the season's first 67 games are the most by an Eastern League batter since Kerry Carpenter bashed 22 HR in that span with Erie in 2022.

At the time of his callup, Martin is on a six-game hit streak, batting 12-for-21 (.571 AVG) with 2 HR, 6 XBH, 7 RBI, 5 BB and four multi-hit games in that span. That includes multiple hits in three straight contests for the second time this season and multiple hits in four of his last five games.

Across 165 games with the Patriots dating back to 2025, Martin earns his first Triple-A callup after slashing .242/.314/.464 with 35 HR, 102 RBI, 28 2B, 97 R and 37 SB in a Somerset jersey. Martin ranks among Somerset's all-time leaders in HR (4th), RBI (5th), R (7th), H (8th), SB (8th) and GP (165).

In his four-year MiLB career, Martin has posted a .232 average with 47 HR, 152 RBI, 51 2B, 152 R and 54 SB in 270 games between Single-A Tampa (18 GP), High-A Hudson Valley (87 GP) and Double-A Somerset.

Martin was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on 7/14/23 after playing his final collegiate season at Austin Peay State University in 2023. He joins George Lombard Jr., Kenedy Corona, Marco Luciano, Tyler Hardman, Abrahan Gutierrez, Miguel Palma and Cole Gabrielson as the eighth Somerset position player to earn a Triple-A call up this season.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

Somerset OF Garrett Martin Promoted to Triple-A - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.