Palmer's Career Night, Green's Length Lift Binghamton to Series Lead over New Hampshire

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-41) tally their third straight multi-home run game, and chalk up their third consecutive win, taking down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-33) 10-2 from Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies trailed 2-1 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning until left fielder Jaylen Palmer delivered a two-run home run.

It was Palmer's first home run of the year after hitting 12 with Binghamton back in 2024.

Binghamton scored three runs in the frame as designated hitter Chris Suero roped an RBI single to make it 4-2.

The Rumble Ponies exploded for four more runs in the seventh inning, taking an 8-2 lead.

Palmer roped a two-run double to finish the night with four RBIs, which ties a career high that he set on May 13, 2025, with the Double-A Knoxville affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

One batter later, third baseman Kevin Villavicencio tallied his first Double-A home run by way of a two-run blast. It was the 22-year-old's 12th career home run.

New Hampshire got going early with Binghamton left-hander Max Green taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Left fielder Hedbert Perez deposited a solo home run as the second batter of the game. It was his second homer of the series.

Binghamton scored in the second inning as shortstop Wyatt Young singled, stole two bases, and scored off a past ball from catcher Aaron Parker to tie the game 1-1.

The Fisher Cats scored in the fourth inning as third baseman Cutter Coffey delivered a sacrifice fly to give the Fisher Cats a 2-1 lead.

Green settled in, setting a career high for innings pitched at 5.2, allowing two earned runs and striking out two batters.

The 30-year-old retired eight straight with two outs in the sixth inning before surrendering a single to first baseman Dub Gleed and being taken out for right-hander Danis Correa (1-1).

Correa, in his third appearance with Binghamton, went 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and has not struck out seven over his first three outings.

In his first appearance against Binghamton, New Hampshire right-hander Austin Cates went 4.0 innings, allowing one run and walking four while striking out three.

Right-hander Aaron Munson (1-2) threw an inning scoreless before allowing three runs in the sixth inning, giving up four hits over 2.0 innings.

Right-hander Garrett Stratton followed Correa, making his second appearance in Binghamton as he struck out three batters in the eighth inning.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Binghamton got insurance as first baseman Nick Lorusso mashed a two-run shot to give Binghamton a 10-2 lead. He ties Suero for the team lead with 11 homers.

Binghamton has homered seven times in the last three nights and has hit 63 on the year.

Right-hander Justin Armbruester got the final three outs in the ninth inning to seal the win for the Ponies.

The Rumble Ponies cap off a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SNY, News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Jaylen Palmer ties a career high with 4 RBIs and hits his first home run of the year (2-for-3, R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB)...Kevin Villavicencio mashes his first Double-A homer (2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI)...Nick Lorusso ties a team lead with Suero with 11 homers (1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB)...Chris Suero has 29 RBIs (2-for-5, RBI)...Wyatt Young has 13 stolen bases and has seven over his last 10 games (1-for-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB)...Max Green sets a career high for innings pitched and season high in pitches with 75 (5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Danis Correa (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Garrett Stratton (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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