Ducks Fall, 3-1, in Extras Despite Strong Hartle Start

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







A two-run extra-inning double powered the Altoona Curve past the Akron RubberDucks 3-1 in 10 innings on Saturday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Derek Berg lined a 3-2 pitch into left field with two-outs to plate two and put the Curve ahead 3-1 in the top of the tenth.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle was dominant against his former organization on Saturday. The left-hander did not allow a hit until the sixth inning and scattered just five base runners on the night. In total, Hartle worked 6.1 innings allowing an unearned run while striking out four. Jack Jasiak struck out four over a scoreless inning and two thirds. Jack Carey allowed two runs (one earned) over two innings.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone run came in the bottom of the second inning. Luke Hill reached on a drop third strike before advancing to second on a single by Jose Devers. Two batters later, Cameron Barstad singled home Hill to put the RubberDucks on top 1-0. Akron loaded the bases with two outs in the third, but a leaping grab at second on a hard hit ball by Alex Mooney ended the threat.

Notebook

Akron falls to 2-4 in extra-inning games this season...Devers extended his hitting streak to a season-long seven games with his second inning single...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 7,535.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at 7 17 Credit Union against the Altoona Curve on Sunday, June 21 at 1:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (2-5, 5.64 ERA) will get the start against Altoona right-hander Peyton Stumbo (1-5, 5.05 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.