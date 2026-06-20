Ducks Can't Catch Curve in 3-2 Loss

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks late inning rally fell short as the Altoona Curve won 3-2 on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

After Akron cut the lead in half in the eighth, Altoona added some insurance in the ninth. Jack Brannigan led off the inning with a solo home run to extend the Curve lead to 3-1.

Mound Presence

Justin Campbell ran into some command troubles in the third. The right-hander got two quick outs before three walks and a two-run single put Altoona on top 2-0. Campbell settled back in to not allow a run the rest of his night. In total, Campbell worked five innings allowing the two runs while striking out five. Carter Rustad struck out three over three scoreless innings. Alaska Abney allowed a run over an inning pitched.

Duck Tales

After being held in check for most of the night, Alex Mooney got the offense going in the eighth. The RubberDucks infielder launched a solo home run off the batter's eye in center to make it 2-1 Altoona. In the ninth, Jose Devers opened the inning with a double before coming around to score on Jaison Chourio's single. After a popout, Jacob Cozart singled to put runners at the corners. Altoona was able to escape the jam and secure the win with back-to-back strikeouts.

Notebook

Campbell has tossed five innings for the third time since being promoted to Akron while making more than 70 pitches for the fifth time...Mooney's homer snapped an 0-for-18 skid...Antunez had his six-game hitting streak snapped in the loss...Game Time: 2:20...Attendance: 7,016.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union against the Altoona Curve on Saturday, June 20 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (3-4, 4.58 ERA) will get the start on Saturday. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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