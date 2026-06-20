Stanifer Fans Eight, Offense Slips in 5-2 Loss to Bobbers

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Despite eight strikeouts and no walks from Fisher Cats starter Gage Stanifer, New Hampshire dropped their second consecutive game to Binghamton (26-41), 5-2.

Stanifer (L, 2-5) and lefty reliever Mason Olson combined for 14 punchouts and did not allow a walk in the Friday defeat. Stanifer struck out three in a row to end his Friday outing, including a swinging strikeout against Mets' rehabber, Francisco Lindor.

Playing as the Binghamton Bobbers, Binghamton starter Brendan Girton allowed one run on five hits in his 3-2/3-inning start. Lefty reliever Gabby Rodriguez (W, 3-1) struck out two and recorded four outs of relief to qualify for the win. Binghamton righty reliever Douglas Orellana (S, 2) allowed one hit and struck out one batter in the ninth.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

Fisher Cats drop second consecutive game to Rumble Ponies

Right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. doubled and walked twice

1B/OF Jorge Burgos recorded fourth multi-hit game in his last six games.

New Hampshire bullpen has allowed three earned runs in 19-1/3 innings this week in Binghamton.

RHP Gage Stanifer sits down eight of last nine batters faced, ends outing with a swinging strikeout against rehabbing Francisco Lindor.

LHP Mason Olson fans six in 3-1/3 innings, no walks allowed, allows two earned runs.

New Hampshire opened Friday's scoring in the top of the first inning with a sacrifice fly by Carter Cunningham with the bases loaded. Binghamton responded with one of their own in the bottom of the first by capitalizing on a throwing error by Fisher Cats shortstop Cade Doughty. Binghamton's Jose Ramos broke a 1-1 tie with a solo homer in the bottom of the third, his 10th home run of the summer.

As soon as Stanifer's outing ended, the New Hampshire lefty Olson allowed a solo homer to Mets' rehabbing outfielder Tyrone Taylor to give Binghamton a 3-1 advantage. Binghamton plated two more in the bottom of the sixth, again on an error by the shortstop Doughty. The Fisher Cats ended the scoring in the top of the eighth, thanks to a leadoff double by New Hampshire first baseman, Jorge Burgos. With a single and a double in the Friday loss, Burgos recorded his fourth multi-hit game in his last six games.

Fisher Cats catcher Aaron Parker singled and walked to reach base twice, and Doughty recorded his first multi-hit game since returning from an injury that removed him on April 22.

The series from Mirabito Stadium between Binghamton and New Hampshire enters the weekend on Saturday with a 6:07 PM first pitch, as the Fisher Cats send righty Austin Cates (1-2, 4.88 ERA) to the mound against Rumble Ponies southpaw Max Green (0-0, 4.08 ERA).

The Fisher Cats return home to open a six-game homestand against the Somerset Patriots, beginning Tuesday, June 23. Homestand highlights feature Pride Night on Tuesday, Mental Health Awareness Night on Wednesday, presented by Anthem Health Plans. Friday is a Space Potatoes game, followed by postgame Atlas fireworks. Saturday is Toy Story Night, with specialty on-field themed jerseys available for auction throughout the game, with all benefits going to the Fisher Cats Foundation. The Fisher Cats and Patriots close down the series on Sunday with Blippi and Meekah visiting Delta Dental Stadium.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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