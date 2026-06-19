June 18, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Sea Dogs won 7-6 on Thursday night following a 49 minute rain delay. Somerset struck first for two runs in the first inning, before Portland responded with a four-spot in the second. Portland scored three more times on the night, though two of those runs were unearned. Down to their final strike in the ninth, Somerset's Coby Morales smashed his 12th homer of the year with a three-run blast but the Sea Dogs rallied to end the game at 7-6. Will Turner hit his ninth home run of the season. Every Sea Dog who recorded an at bat had at least one hit, with multi-hit nights from Alcantara, Turner, Brannon, and Tucker.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Sea Dogs sit in fourth place in the Northeast Division. Hartford (38-27) is on top of the standings, 5.0 games ahead of Portland, while Somerset (36-30) is 2.5 games back. New Hampshire (33-31) sits in third, 4.5 games back. Hartford is 3-0 against Reading this week, and need one more win to clinch a spot in the 2026 playoffs. In the Southwest Division, Richmond has already clinched the first half win and spot in the playoffs.

EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Catcher Johanfran Garcia, AKA "The Username", has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14. Garcia appeared in six games, hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored. Garcia had multiple hits in five of the six games.

SPEAKING OF JOHANFRAN In addition to being named Eastern League Player of the Week, Garcia is currently riding an 11-game hit streak and an 18-game on base streak. In the month of June, exactly when his hit streak began, Garcia is batting .458 (22-for-48) with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI.

SANDOVAL'S START LHP Patrick Sandoval made a start for Portland Wednesday on a Major League Rehab Assignment from the Boston Red Sox. He held Somerset scoreless and hitless through three innings before allowing a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Overall, he allowed one run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.

WATCH OUT FOR TUCKER Utility player Stanley Tucker joined the Sea Dogs over the weekend and made an immediate impact. He blasted his first Double-A home run in their Sunday win against Reading, and came through with the walkoff double on Tuesday night to deliver a series opening win to Portland. On Wednesday, Tucker hit a double off the wall and scored, and on Thursday he had a multi-hit day with two singles. In five games played for Portland, including two where he came off the bench, Tucker is 5-for-11 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, two walks, and two steals.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo hit a single on Thursday to reach base for the 18th straight game, tying Johanfran Garcia for the longest active on-base streak on the team. During that span, Liendo is batting .281 with 16 hits, four doubles, two home runs, 17 RBI, eight walks, and three steals. That average elevates to .429 with runners in scoring position during the streak.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 19, 2004 - Jeff Bailey hit a seventh inning double for the 13,000th hit in franchise history and Portland scored five runs in the ninth inning to rally past Binghamton 6-3.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (2-2, 4.66 ERA) is set for his team-leading eleventh start of the season for the Sea Dogs. Ziehl has given up two or fewer runs in seven of his ten starts this season, including his last four in a row. In his last outing against Reading, Ziehl allowed four hits and one run on a solo homer in five innings of work. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, then traded to the White Sox in 2025, and traded again to the Red Sox in February 2026.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

June 18, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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