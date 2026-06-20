Taylor, Ramos Homer and Metoyer Fans Six as Binghamton Levels Series with New Hampshire

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-41) used two homers and 15 strikeouts as a pitching staff to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-32) 5-2 from Mirabito Stadium.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Tyron Taylor rolled into Binghamton to make rehab assignments, and both delivered.

New Hampshire led 1-0 after the top of the first inning from a sacrifice fly off the bat of left fielder Carter Cunningham, until Binghamton tied it in the bottom half.

Lindor led off the game with a single to right field and later scored as catcher Chris Suero grounded into a fielder's choice, which resulted in a throwing error from shortstop Cade Doughty.

The Rumble Ponies took the lead in the top of the third inning, 2-1, as designated hitter Jose Ramos clubbed his 10th home run of the year.

Ramos has 42 hits with 36 RBIs, which leads the team and is second on the team in homers.

Right-hander Brendan Girton got the ball for Binghamton, tossing 3.2 innings and striking out five batters while allowing just one run.

Fisher Cats right-hander Gage Stanifer (2-5) struck out eight over 4.2 innings, allowing six hits and two runs, but did not walk one batter in his third outing against Binghamton.

With two outs in the fifth inning after Stanifer struck out Lindor, he was taken out for left-hander Mason Olson. Taylor stepped in for Binghamton and delivered a solo home run to right-center field to extend the lead to 3-1.

Taylor finished the night going 2-for-4, with a homer and a single, as Lindor went 1-for-4, with a run scored and a single.

The Rumble Ponies scored two more runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-1 advantage.

Third baseman Nick Roselli, who hit .349 in his career for the Binghamton University Bearcats, recorded his first Double-A hit, which was an RBI. Earlier in the inning, first baseman JT Schwartz scored left fielder Matt Rudick off another throwing error from Doughty.

The Binghamton bullpen again delivered for their 21st win of the year, going to left-hander Gabby Rodriguez (3-1), who went 1.1 innings scoreless with two punchouts.

Right-hander Brian Metoyer tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with six punchouts. He retired five straight via the strikeout until surrendering a walk to right fielder Eddie Micheletti in the seventh inning before striking out catcher Aaron Parker.

In the eighth inning, New Hampshire scored a run off right-hander Zach Peek that was not earned to make it 5-2. First baseman Jorge Burgos led off the inning with a double and advanced from third to home on two past balls from Suero.

Binghamton right-hander Douglas Orellana (S, 2) got his second save in the ninth with a strikeout of Michelleti to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies' bullpen has allowed one earned run over the last two games.

Binghamton has evened the series at 2-2, and the season series is 5-8 with New Hampshire.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SNY, News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Tyrone Taylor homers for the fourth time this year and the first with Binghamton, three with the Mets (2-for-4, R, HR, RBI)...Francisco Lindor (1-for-4, R)...Jose Ramos smashes his 10th homer and team-leading 36th RBI (1-for-4, HR, 3 SO)...Nick Roselli records his first Double-A hit (1-for-3, RBI)...Brian Metoyer sets a season high with 6 SO (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO)...Douglas Orellana picks up his second save (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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