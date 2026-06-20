Martin Continues Mashing in Somerset's 6-2 Loss to Portland

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Garrett Martin of the Somerset Patriots heads for first

(Somerset Patriots) Garrett Martin of the Somerset Patriots heads for first(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots lost to the Portland Sea Dogs 6-2 at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME on Friday evening. With the loss, Somerset is officially eliminated from winning the Northeast Division's first half title.

The Patriots dropped to 7-5 against Portland this season, including a 1-3 record at Hadlock Field this year.

Garrett Martin recorded Somerset's Double-A leading 106th home run this season with a solo shot in the ninth inning. The Patriots have hit homers in 13 of their last 14 games, 29 of their last 33 games and 53-of-67 games this season. Their 106 home runs this season are the most through 67 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

The Patriots' 218 HR pace through 67 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots collected at least one extra base hit in the game for a franchise record 67th straight game, signaling the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

RHP Chase Hampton (5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 2 K) made his second start for Somerset since being activated off the 7-day IL on June 12. Hampton worked through five innings for the first time since August 22, 2023 vs. Hartford. Across 15 starts with Somerset dating back to 2023, Hampton has a 2-3 record, 4.42 ERA and .237 BAA with 77 K to 28 BB in 73.1 IP.

RHP Chase Chaney (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K) made his fourth consecutive appearance out of the bullpen, striking out two batters in a perfect sixth inning. Across his last four outings in long relief, Chaney is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and .217 BAA with 18 K to 4 BB in 18.0 IP.

CF Garrett Martin (3-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R) notched his team-leading fifth three-hit game and 19th multi-hit game of the season. Martin slammed his 21st home run of the season on a solo shot against Gage Ziehl in the first inning. Martin's 21 HR lead the Eastern League and the Yankees farm system. They rank second in Double-A and are tied for fourth-most in MiLB. They are the fourth-most by a Somerset Patriot in a single season in franchise history.

Martin's homer marked his 35th career home run as a Somerset Patriot, moving him to one homer shy of Spencer Jones' 36 homers for third-most in franchise history. Martin's 21 HR in Somerset's first 67 games are the most ever by a Patriot in franchise history. They are the most by an Eastern League batter in that span since Kerry Carpenter's 22 HR in Erie's first 67 games in 2022. Martin's homer was his Double-A leading seventh first inning home run which is tied for the most in MiLB. Martin's seven first inning home runs are a new Somerset franchise record, surpassing Oswaldo Cabrera's six first inning home runs in 2021.

Martin extended his active hit streak to a team-leading six games. In that span, he's 12-for-21 (.571 AVG) with 2 HR, 6 XBH, 7 RBI, 5 BB and four multi-hit games. Martin recorded multiple hits in three straight contests for the second time this season and has multiple hits in four of his last five games. Martin's 54 RBI lead the Eastern League and Yankees farm system, while ranking fourth in Double-A.

SS Owen Cobb (1-for-3, RBI) smoked his first career Double-A triple to score Tomas Frick in the fifth inning. The triple was Cobb's fourth in his professional career and first since July 8, 2025 vs. Lakeland (Single-A). Across his last six games, Cobb is 6-for-19 (.316) with four XBH, three walks and two RBIs.

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Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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