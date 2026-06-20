Squirrels' Rally Comes up Short against Baysox

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the ninth and lost to the Chesapeake Baysox, 4-2, on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (43-23) fell for the second time in four games against the Baysox (27-39) this week.

The Baysox hit a trio of homers to take an early lead. Frederick Bencosme hit a solo shot against Yunior Marte (Loss, 0-1) in the second and Thomas Sosa hit a two-run homer in the third for a 3-0 Chesapeake lead.

Jean Carlos Sio hit a solo homer, his fifth at Double-A, to close the score to 3-1 in the top of the fourth. Sio has five homers and 12 RBIs in his last seven games with an at-bat.

Ethan Anderson opened a 4-1 Baysox lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Baysox starter Evan Yates (Win, 4-3) held the Flying Squirrels to one run on three hits over his six innings.

The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth. Ty Hanchey brought in a run with a sacrifice fly for the second out, advancing runners to second and third. Keagan Gillies (Save, 1) worked a groundout from Diego Velasquez to strand the runners on base and end the game.

Bo Davidson went 0-for-4 to snap his 17-game on-base streak.

The series continues on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium. Left-hander Cesar Perdomo (2-1, 3.59) will start for the Flying Squirrels countered by Baysox left-hander Joseph Dzierwa (1-1, 2.70). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in Bowie, Md.

The Flying Squirrels return Richmond to face the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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