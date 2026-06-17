Squirrels Fall in Road-Trip Opener, 8-4

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered five runs in the seventh inning and lost to the Chesapeake Baysox, 8-4, on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (41-22) lost in their first head-to-head meeting this season against the Baysox (26-37).

The Baysox opened a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run homer by Thomas Sosa against Flying Squirrels starter Greg Farone (Loss, 4-3).

In the top of the sixth inning, Bo Davidson lifted a two-run homer to left to close the score to 3-2, the only runs allowed by Baysox starter Sebastian Gongora (Win, 4-3). It was Davidson's 13th homer of the season, which leads the Giants minor leagues, and his seventh homer in his last 13 games since June 2.

The Baysox padded their lead with a five-run seventh inning. Two runs scored on a throwing error, Griff O'Ferrall and Frederick Bencosme hit RBI singles and Adam Retzbach worked a bases-loaded walk.

Sabin Ceballos hit a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the top of the eighth to cut the deficit to 8-4.

The series continues on Wednesday in Bowie. Left-hander Charlie McDaniel (1-0, 8.00) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake left-hander Luis De Leon (2-5, 6.07). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels return Richmond to face the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from June 23-30. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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