RubberDucks Clobber Curve to Open Series

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







AKRON, OH. - Javier Rivas and Duce Gourson both hit ninth-inning home runs for Altoona on Tuesday night, but the Curve dropped their series opener at Akron, 14-6, at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Righty Peyton Stumbo started and took the loss, battling through 4.2 innings and a brief rain delay in the third inning. Akron's Jonah Advincula hit a two-run homer in the second and Jacob Cozart added a two-run single in the third inning to account for Akron's offense against Stumbo. The California-native struck out five, allowed four tuns on five hits and one walk in his outing on 83 pitches, 58 strikes. Stumbo has struck out 21 batters over his last four outings, covering 21.0 innings.

Akron starter Caden Favors kept the Curve out of the hit column until Titus Dumitru singled with one out in the fourth. The Curve broke through for a run in the fifth when Omar Alfonzo drove in Rivas with a solid single to right field that made it a 4-1 game at the time. Favors threw five strong innings on Tuesday night, striking out seven and allowing five baserunners.

Akron put the game away with a run in the sixth inning and seven runs in the seventh against the Curve bullpen. The RubberDucks sent 12 men to the plate in the inning and used four hits and five walks to turn in one of their highest-output innings of the season.

Samuel Escudero made his third appearance of the season on the mound and tossed 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on a second Advincula home run in the eighth.

Jack Brannigan picked up a double and recorded two hits in four trips to the plate. Rivas scored Brannigan on his two-run shot in the ninth, his seventh home run of the season. Gourson added a three-run shot off reliever Zane Morehouse in the ninth, his fourth of the campaign. Morehouse allowed five runs on four hits in the ninth inning.

Altoona continues their six-game series at Akron on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Matt Ager takes the ball for the Curve, while the RubberDucks will start RHP Dylan DeLucia.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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