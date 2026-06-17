Perez, Thompson Jr. Lead Cats over Ponies in NH Debuts

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Strong debuts from starting pitcher Danny Thompson Jr. and left fielder Hedbert Perez propelled the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (32-30) to a Tuesday win at Mirabito Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-40), 4-1. Perez walloped a two-run blast and Thompson Jr. struck out three and held the Rumble Ponies hitless in four shutout innings.

New Hampshire reliever Alex Amalfi (W, 2-5) followed with five strikeouts in four innings of one-run ball. The right-hander continued the no-hitter into the seventh before he allowed a solo home run. Lefty Javen Coleman (SV, 1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and secured the win. Binghamton starter R.J. Gordan (L, 0-4) was tagged for three earned runs on four hits and three walks in 4-2/3 innings.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

OF Hedbert Perez is the first New Hampshire hitter to homer in his debut since Sean Keys/Eddie Micheletti Jr. on April 3. LHP Javen Coleman has not allowed a run in three appearances with the Cats since returning from the injured list. DH Carter Cunningham has notched multiple hits in three straight games. New Hampshire has clubbed a home run in eight straight contests.

A 2025 Toronto draft selection in the eighth round out of UNC Greensboro, Thompson Jr. was promoted to New Hampshire from High-A Vancouver on June 16. The Pollocksville, North Carolina native had the second-most strikeouts in High-A Vancouver at the time of his promotion. Perez, 23, was selected by Toronto in the Triple-A Phase of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft from the Milwaukee Brewers. Perez knocked 14 homers with High-A Wisconsin (MIL) before finishing 2025 with Double-A Biloxi.

New Hampshire mashed their way to a lead in the fourth. Catcher Aaron Parker (7) led off the frame with a solo homer. Two batters later, designated hitter Carter Cunningham laced a double. Following a groundout, Perez (1) clobbered his first Double-A homer and made it 3-0.

The Cats added a run in the seventh. With two outs, back-to-back doubles from first baseman Jorge Burgos and Cunningham extended New Hampshire's lead to four.

In the bottom of the seventh, Binghamton broke up the no-hitter and shutout with one swing. First baseman JT Schwartz launched a solo home run which made it 4-1.

New Hampshire and Binghamton continue their six-game series at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday, June 17. Righty Jackson Wentworth (2-4, 4.44 ERA) will start the contest against Rumble Ponies' starter Bryce Conley (1-1, 4.70 ERA) with first pitch slated for 6:07 PM EDT.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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