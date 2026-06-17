Advincula Homers Twice as Akron Clobbers Curve 14-6

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jonah Advincula homered twice and drove in five to pace the Akron RubberDucks to a 14-6 series opening win over the Altoona Curve at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Advincula got the Akron offense going in the second. Wuilfredo Antunez singled with two outs to keep the inning alive. Advincula launched a two-run home run to the slide in right to make it 2-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Caden Favors cut through the Curve lineup on Tuesday. The left-hander faced the minimum over the first three innings and did not surrender a hit until the fourth. In total, Favors worked five innings allowing one run while striking out seven. Jack Jasiak worked two scoreless innings while striking out four. Alaska Abney worked a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron kept the offense rolling in the third when Jacob Cozart lined a two-run single to make it 4-0 RubberDucks in the fourth. Jose Devers singled home Advincula in the sixth to add another run. The RubberDucks broke it open in the seventh. Alfonsin Rosario got the inning going with an RBI double. Antunez followed two batters with an RBI single. After an Advincula RBI groundout and Devers walk with the bases loaded, Juan Benjamin capped the seven-run inning with a three-run triple to make it 12-1 RubberDucks. Akron added two more in the eighth when Advincula launched his second two-run home run of the night to make it 14-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Advincula's five RBI game is a new career-high...Rosario's RBI double marked his 21st RBI this month...Favors picked up his first win since April 11...Eight of the 10 RubberDucks batters that played in the game reached base in the win...Game Time: 3:10 (0:16)...Attendance: 3,372.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union against the Altoona Curve on Wednesday, June 17 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (1-3, 6.34 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Matt Ager (2-1, 2.96 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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