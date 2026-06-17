SeaWolves Win Extra-Innings Thriller to Open Series in Harrisburg

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (33-30) prevailed in a pitcher's duel to kick off the series against the Harrisburg Senators (32-32) with a 3-1 win in 10 innings on Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Sears made his 2026 SeaWolves debut returning from the injured list and wasted no time getting back into a groove. The left-hander struck out two in a clean first inning and sailed to a strong 3.2 innings, surrendering a single run on two hits with six strikeouts.

Chris Meyers launched a home run in the second inning to give Erie an early lead. The blast was Meyers' 3rd of the season and 40th of his SeaWolves career and moves him into a tie for ninth all-time in SeaWolves franchise history. The home run also pushed the SeaWolves' home run streak to 15 games, matching the most consecutive games with a home run in the past 15 years.

The bullpen was outstanding for the SeaWolves, working 6.2 scoreless innings behind Sears between Yoniel Curet, Johan Simon, Trevin Michael, Luke Taggart, and Tanner Kohlhepp.

Thayron Liranzo started the tenth inning with a single and John Peck came around to score on an error from the Senators catcher trying to throw down to second as Liranzo took off with the infield in. Peyton Graham added the second Erie run in extras on an RBI double.

Kohlhepp needed just five pitches to pick up his third save of the season in the bottom of the tenth and make it six wins in the last seven games for the SeaWolves.

Lael Lockhart gets the start for the SeaWolves as the series continues tomorrow night against former Tigers prospect Josh Randall for Harrisburg. First pitch from FNB Field is set for 6:30 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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