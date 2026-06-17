Five-Run Seventh Inning Helps Power Baysox to Series Opening Win over Flying Squirrels

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, opened their six-game series with a victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 8-4 win Tuesday.

Chesapeake (26-37) relied on a five-run seventh inning and a Thomas Sosa home run for the series-opening victory.

Sosa got the scoring started in the fifth inning, giving Chesapeake a lead it never conceded. Sosa rocketed a no-doubt three-run homer off lefty Greg Farone (L, 1-6), Sosa's fifth of the season, putting the Baysox up 3-0.

Richmond responded a half inning later as Bo Davidso's two-run home run in the sixth cut Chesapeake's lead to 3-2.

Davidson's long ball accounted for the only two runs conceded by left-hander Sebastian Gongora (W, 4-3). Gongora didn't give up a hit until late in the fourth, pitching five and a third innings for his third win in his last four decisions.

Gongora also struck out five Flying Squirrel batters to bring his season total to a team-high 68 strikeouts across 63.1 innings pitched. Left-hander Micah Ashman relieved Gongora in the sixth and pitched a scoreless inning and two thirds.

The Baysox blew the game open with a high-scoring seventh inning. Chesapeake padded its lead by scoring five runs on three hits, benefiting from Richmond committing its only two errors on a single play.

Five consecutive Baysox batters reached in the frame as Griff O'Ferrall and Frederick Bencosme both roped RBI singles.

Sabin Ceballos tallied a late two-run home run cut the Baysox's lead to the 8-4 final score.

The Baysox continue their series against the Flying Squirrels Wednesday. Left-hander Luis De León (2-6, 6.07 ERA) starts for Chesapeake with Richmond relying on righty Charlie McDaniel (1-0, 8.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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