Reading's Last-Gasp Comeback Falls Short, Hartford Prevails 6-5

Published on June 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (28-36) dropped their series opener to the Hartford Yard Goats (36-27) by a score of 6-5 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Yard Goats are inching closer to a division title, while the Fightins still lead the season series 7-6.

Reading struck in the first inning, capitalizing on sputtering command from Hartford starting pitcher Konner Eaton. Raylin Heredia walked with the bases loaded, sending Pedro León trotting home. Erick Brito's sacrifice fly then scored Bryan Rincon to give the Fightin Phils a 2-0 lead.

The R-Phils kept their foot on the gas in the second inning, as Aroon Escobar swatted an RBI single to center field to score Bryson Ware and make the game 3-0. Eaton left in the middle of that inning with an apparent injury.

The Yard Goats snatched the lead in the fourth inning, pouring on the offense with a crooked number. Andy Perez, the Eastern League leader in hits, smacked an RBI single to score Roc Riggio. Aidan Longwell (10) then had a mammoth shot to right center field to give his team the lead, scoring both Braylen Wimmer and Conner Capel. This gave Hartford a 4-3 nod.

The Rockies' Double-A affiliate kept the line moving in the fifth, as Roc Riggio's first triple of the season plated Dyan Jorge to expand the advantage to 5-3.

The Fightins answered in the bottom half of the frame, as Pedro León got on with a leadoff triple and Rincon brought him home to make the game 5-4.

Riggio's dominant day continued in the seventh, as he clubbed a double to left field to plate GJ Hill and make for a 6-4 contest.

The Fightin Phils had runners on second and third with no outs in the ninth, and Luke Ritter's groundout sent Erick Brito running home to make the game 6-5. Former Reading reliever Andrew Baker then struck out the final two to give the Yard Goats the win.

Stu Flesland III (2-0) gave Hartford 4.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits, a walk and striking out two in the process for the win.

Jean Cabrera (2-3) took the loss, dialing up six innings of five-run ball with four walks and three punchouts.

Baker (6) got the save against his former squad.

Riggio had a remarkable day for the Yard Goats, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and two runs batted in.

León had a team-high three hits on the day, logging a pair of runs and notching his batting average up to .316 for the R-Phils.

Hartford now holds a game and a half advantage on the Somerset Patriots in the Eastern League-Northeast Division, knocking their magic number down to four.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7 p.m. RHP Braydon Tucker will start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Jack Mahoney for Hartford. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:40 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Hartford Yard Goats. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults receive an R-Phils Duck-Brown Canvas Workwear Cap, thanks to Bountiful Berks/Berks County Department of Agriculture. Wednesday night is an Island Tribute, with "Moana" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Thursday and Friday both feature fireworks, sponsored by Your Local Kia Dealers on Thursday and Love It Here, Go Local on Friday. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, thanks to RM Palmer Company. The series and homestand end on Sunday with the first 3,000 men 18 & older receiving a Father's Day Golf Shirt Celebrating 60 Seasons of Phillies Affiliation, thanks to Redner's Markets & Quick Stops, "Preferred Grocery Store of the R-Phils."

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 16, 2026

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