R-Phils Fall in Series Finale to Sea Dogs

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (28-35) fell in the series finale to the Portland Sea Dogs (31-31) by a final score of 9-3. Reading still takes the series over Portland 4-2, their first series win over Portland since July 2024.

The R-Phils created the first scoring opportunity of the game, but they were unable to convert with two runners on and only one out.

Fightins starter Kyle Brnovich threw only 42 pitches in his first four innings of work. The righty from Cincinnati allowed only one hit in those four innings.

The Sea Dogs broke the 0-0 deadlock in the top of the fifth. Nelly Taylor (3) started the scoring for the guests with a solo home run. Two batters later, Stanley Tucker (1) launched a two-run home run onto the deck in left field for his first hit as a member of Portland. Nate Baez drove in another on a bloop single to center.

The final runs of the fifth came on a Johanfran Garcia three-run home run (11) out to left center. Portland collected seven runs on six hits en route to a 7-0 lead.

Jack Dallas entered and cooled down the Sea Dog offense. Dallas threw 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball while not allowing a hit, and striking out one.

Reading's offense finally awoke in the bottom of the seventh. Walks from Caleb Ricketts and Raylin Heredia to start the inning set the table for Alex Binelas. Binelas wacked a ball out to right center to plate one run. Heredia would come into score on a wild pitch and bring the score to 7-2.

The men from Maine picked up one more run in both the eighth and ninth. Taylor singled to drive home Garcia and grow the lead back to six in the eighth. Marvin Alcantara drove home Ahbram Liendo in the ninth to bring the score to 9-2.

Binelas (13) belted a solo home run in the top of the ninth for the game's final run. The Fightins loaded the bases on three consecutive walks, but were unable to push across a run, and left the score at 9-3.

John Holobetz (3-3) gets the win for the visitors. The Pottsville native went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out six batters. Holobetz has back-to-back starts against Reading with six scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

Brnovich (1-6) is given the loss. Brnovich tossed 4.2 innings allowing seven runs on seven hits, while also collecting three strikeouts.

Heredia and Binelas both reached base three times, while also collecting two hits. Bryson Ware extends his on base streak to four games with a walk.

The R-Phils as a team drew six walks along with their six hits.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7 p.m. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:40 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Following an off day on Monday, the Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday, June 21, against the Hartford Yard Goats. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults receive an R-Phils Duck-Brown Canvas Workwear Cap, thanks to Bountiful Berks/Berks County Department of Agriculture. Wednesday night is an Island Tribute, with "Moana" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Thursday and Friday both feature fireworks, sponsored by Your Local Kia Dealers on Thursday and Love It Here, Go Local on Friday. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, thanks to RM Palmer Company. The series and homestand end on Sunday with the first 3,000 men 18 & older receiving a Father's Day Golf Shirt Celebrating 60 Seasons of Phillies Affiliation, thanks to Redner's Markets & Quick Stops, "Preferred Grocery Store of the R-Phils."

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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