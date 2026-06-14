Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 14 at Richmond

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (32-30) @ Richmond Flying Squirrels (40-21)

Game #63

Sunday, June 14, 5:05 p.m. - CarMax Park

LH Noah Dean (0-2) vs LH Cesar Perdomo (2-1)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) play the final game of their six-game series this week at CarMax Park, the Senators' only trip to Richmond this season. The Flying Squirrels visit Harrisburg twice for second-half, six-game series starting June 30 and August 11.

LAST GAME: The Senators rallied for two runs in the ninth to re-take the lead over the Flying Squirrels then stranded the tying run at third to end the game, hanging on to win Saturday night 7-6. Each side had 13 hits in the game. Harrisburg scored first with two runs in the second from C Caleb Lomavita's RBI double and OF Leandro Pineda's RBI single. Leading 2-1 in the fourth, C Max Romero Jr. led off with an opposite-field home run. The Squirrels scored in the bottom of the inning before OF Sam Petersen's RBI double in the fifth to lead 4-2. With the game tied at four in the seventh, INF Sam Brown drove in INF Cayden Wallace with an RBI double. Then, trailing 6-5 entering the ninth, a Romero RBI single and Pineda's bases-loaded walk pushed the Sens in front 7-6. RHP Holden Powell (S, 3) locked down the win after walking the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the ninth.

COMEBACK NINTH: Harrisburg's win Saturday night is its first of the season when trailing entering the ninth inning of a game. Pineda's bases-loaded walk in the ninth is the 10th free pass the Sens have drawn with the bases loaded this season, tied third-most in the league.

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Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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